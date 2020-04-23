2020 49ers draft picks: When does San Francisco choose the next? Full List of NFL Draft Picks

The 49ers entered the offseason fresh out of a Super Bowl appearance and equipped with one of the most comprehensive rosters in the league. Unlike most other teams, his goal in the 2020 NFL Draft is to find players who can make a difference right away amid renewed championship momentum rather than long-term projects.

San Francisco will have an unusual crop of teams that includes two first-round picks and five picks in the fifth round or later. Except for an exchange, the team will spend hours in the interim rounds without making a choice.

A primary focus for the well-rounded 49ers could be to get quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be one more explosive catcher. They hit a home run with Deebo Samuel last year, and the incoming draft class is fraught with top-notch pass catchers who could form a dynamic duo with Samuel for years to come.

The San Francisco Brain Trust is led by coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.

Here's a look at where the 49ers will choose in the Draft 2020 NFL along with updated picks:

49ers draft picks 2020: When do you choose San Francisco?

The 49ers' first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft will reach No. 13 overall in the first round. San Francisco enters the draft with seven total selections.

Round Pick No. one 13 (from Colts) one 31 5 5 156 (from Broncos) 5 5 176 6 6 210 7 7 217 (of lions) 7 7 245

49ers Round 1 recent election

2019: DE Nick Bosa

2018: OT Mike McGlinchey

2017: DE Solomon Thomas; LB Reuben Foster

2016: DT DeForest Buckner; G Joshua Garnett

2015: DT Arik Armstead

The 49ers make fun of the 2020 draft

