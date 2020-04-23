19 Tweets from Chrissy Teigen about quarantine that will make you say "precise,quot;

"I'm going to get out of this absolutely unrecognizable."
one]
On never wearing pants:
two]
On your daily schedule:
3]
In the most used phrases of this pandemic:
4]
On not being able to do a manicure:
5]
On spending extra time with family …
6]
… and about proper parenting techniques:
8]
About paparazzi without a job:
9]
On reality shows:
10]
About drastic hair choices …
eleven]
… and more drastic hair options:
12]
When frustrated with dumb politicians:
13]
Being paranoid that you are sick:
14]
On trying to eat healthy in quarantine …
fifteen.
… and about the reality of quarantine:
sixteen.
When trying to avoid grocery stores …
17]
… and taking drastic measures to buy food:
18]
In recipe substitutions:
19]
And finally, when deciding to go to Instagram Live:
