19 Tweets from Chrissy Teigen about quarantine that will make you say "precise,quot;

19 Tweets from Chrissy Teigen about quarantine that will make you say "precise"

Bradley Lamb
By Bradley Lamb

"I'm going to get out of this absolutely unrecognizable."

one]

On never wearing pants:

You thought leggings like pants were bad … let me introduce you my spanx undergarment as leggings

two]

On your daily schedule:

3]

In the most used phrases of this pandemic:

Does anyone know if we are going to get through this together or not? or if these times are true or uncertain? nobody let me know

4]

On not being able to do a manicure:

5]

On spending extra time with family …

6]

… and about proper parenting techniques:

8]

About paparazzi without a job:

You know who is suffering right now. the paparazzi. I have no one to shoot at. some outside my house right now. waiting waiting for a ride that will never happen. A nipple that will never fall off. I think ... I think I'll give them a nipple

9]

On reality shows:

One thing I hope will not happen is that all of our reality shows will be broadcast in quarantine when all of this is over and better. Like the next season of housewives who are in quarantine. I don't want to relive all this

10]

About drastic hair choices …

eleven]

… and more drastic hair options:

12]

When frustrated with dumb politicians:

13]

Being paranoid that you are sick:

At this point I feel like I'm waiting to get it. it feels inevitable and strange just ... waiting to go through hell.

14]

On trying to eat healthy in quarantine …

fifteen.

… and about the reality of quarantine:

sixteen.

When trying to avoid grocery stores …

17]

… and taking drastic measures to buy food:

I will make a banana bread for anyone who has romaine lettuce. The exchange will take place 6 feet away and we will place the products on the floor. it's not funny

18]

In recipe substitutions:

It is amazing what we can simply do. I haven't had all the ingredients for most of my best meals lately. I've used some weird stuff. But it always works. I will never forget this time in life.

19]

And finally, when deciding to go to Instagram Live:

