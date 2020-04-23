16 foods that belong on your spring grocery list – Up News Info Tampa

Being close to home is the number 1 way we can help combat the spread of the coronavirus right now, but there is no doubt that it is also disrupting our normal routines. However, maybe that's not so bad, at least when it comes to our diets. In his new book

"

The 4-season solution

"

Now outside Up News Info 'sister company Simon & Schuster, co-creator of Whole30 and New York Times bestselling author Dallas Hartwig, explains the importance of living more in sync with the changing seasons, as our ancestors did. In fact, by making small changes to the four keys to wellness (how we sleep, eat, move, and connect), we can reconnect with the world around us and fight epidemics of exhaustion, weight gain, illness, and fatigue today.

What better time to make some of these positive changes than now? In the list below, discover Dallas Hartwig's suggestions for 16 foods that belong on everyone's grocery list this season.

Jumping forward can be hard on your body. We appreciate every hour of sleep we can sleep, and losing just one is a difficult transition to make. But with this change of season comes an abundance of delicious and nutritious local produce to help keep our bodies in tune with the natural world. Here's a simple and healthy shopping list to make your next trip to the grocery store the most seasonal yet.

Spring grocery list

Spring greens, such as lettuce, arugula, kale, watercress, and spinach

Cabbages

Mushrooms

Radishes

Chives, shallots

Carrots

New potatoes

Peas: garden, snow, snap

Rhubarb

Strawberries

Cherries

Apricots

Fresh herbs like mint, coriander, parsley, basil, and oregano.

Lots of healthy fats from sources such as olive oil, avocado, and grass-fed butter or ghee

Eggs from local / regional chickens, cage-free / free

Locally / naturally raised and naturally fed animal protein sources: wild caught fish, grazed pork, poultry and grass fed beef (frozen is totally fine!)

Taken from The 4-season solution by Dallas Hartwig. Copyright © 2020 by the author. Used with permission of the publisher. All rights reserved.

Dallas Hartwig is the co-founder of the Whole30 and Whole9 shows, and co-author of the New York Times It Starts With Food and The Whole30 bestsellers. A functional medicine practitioner and physical therapist, he is also a co-author of The Living Experiment podcast and author of a popular e-newsletter on healthy living. He has appeared in media such as Today, Good Morning America, The Dr. Oz Show, The View, and more. For more information, visit DallasHartwig.com.