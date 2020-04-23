10 ways the ending of "Little Fires Everywhere,quot; was different from the book

The series features Elena stumbling upon a large, handmade Shaker Heights exhibit, along with other special projects, left by Mia for Elena to find.

In the book, the Richardsons (minus Izzy) traveled to Mia's house to see if they were still there. They ended up finding an envelope with personalized photographs for each of them:

• Lexie: A distorted photograph of her high-rose papers from the abortion clinic, symbolizing her hidden pain.

• Travel: A photo of a hockey uniform chest pad with drilled holes. Inside the holes were curled leaves, symbolizing the "softness that emerges from its hard shell."

• Moody: A photo of origami birds made from the notebook paper she gave Pearl, symbolizing her rejection.

• Account– A blurry photo of his metal suspenders (which help maintain color on button-down shirts), depicting him as the vendor and support system.

• Elena: A photo of a paper cutout of a shattered bird cage, symbolizing one's own prison and something powerful being released.

• Izzy: a photo of a black rose made from a leather boot, to represent its softness despite its hard exterior. Izzy took her print away before the rest of her family got to the house, so it wasn't in the envelope when they got there.