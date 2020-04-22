Yung Berg's alleged victim claims to receive threats and hatred after gun incident

Instagram

The woman named Talia Tilley, who accuses the rapper also known as Hitmaka of assault, says she is still suffering from her injuries and that she has suffered "mental and mental pain."

Yung Berg The alleged victim of Hitmaka's gun has spoken after the rapper denied his accounts of the story about the altercation. On her social media page, the woman named Talia Tilley kept her opening statements about the incident and gave an update on her injuries.

"I have not posted any responses to what is said due to the threats and hatred I was receiving on social media," Talia wrote, explaining why it took weeks for her to respond to Berg's claims. "I am still healing, I am still recovering from my injuries," he shared, as he posted a photo of his face that still shows evidence of the alleged violence. "I have a lot of mental and mental pain," he added.

In affirming that he will not reveal details of the case, which is currently being investigated by the authorities, Talia continued: "What I will say is that this robbery and the established complaint is completely false." He continued to insist: "Lapd has confirmed this. I continue to pursue this and the facts will continue to go legally in court."

The incident occurred at a private residence in Los Angeles on Saturday morning, March 14, around 5 a.m. local time. According to the police report, Berg, whose real name is Christian Ward, "victim of a whipped gun (numerous times) results in verifiable injuries."

The victim was hospitalized and received treatment at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, where she was diagnosed with "blunt head trauma, blunt fracture of the nasal bone, and facial lacerations." He also received "several stitches" on one part of his face, and hospital records indicate that the injuries were due to an "assault."

Berg later took to Instagram to defend himself, claiming that the woman "WAS NOT MY GF EVER" and that she tried to prepare him for a terrifying invasion of her home. The 34-year-old songwriter / music producer also shared a statement issued by his lawyer that revealed more details of the night the attempted robbery took place. In the statement, the attorney did not mention the gunshots, but said that "Mr. Ward defended himself from this attack."