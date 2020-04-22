Yovanna Momplaisir feels "used,quot; by Nene Leakes – She says the RHOA star doesn't like that she's still in contact with her co-stars!

Yovanna Momplaisir made a splash at Real Housewives of Atlanta when she first appeared last season. The CAU student was introduced by Nene Leakes this season in a story that is often referred to as #snakegate.

Some believed that she and Nene had a genuine friendship. However, now Momplaisir has revealed that she feels used by Glee alum.

If you're still not aware, Yovanna was featured as the one of the group of women who had what was once believed to be the audio of Cynthia Bailey tearing her enemy apart on bad terms.

After nearly beating Porsha Williams, Momplaisir left Toronto and was barely mentioned on screen again.

After the drama unfolded, Yovanna visited Sister Circle where she apparently threw Nene under the bus saying that she never had audio from Cynthia in the first place. She went on to say that she had "receipts,quot;.

Because these receipts were never shown, Momplaisir seemed like a liar to both co-stars and viewers.

In a recent Instagram Live, she spoke to Andrew Caldwell, who told her that Nene called her irrelevant. Yovanna responded by saying that in a moment, Nene would not film without her being there.

She recently spoke with David Yontef, where she hinted that the artist Hunni used it to return to the good graces of the group. Yovanna also said that Leakes doesn't like the fact that he's still great with some of the actors.

Their interview was summarized by a Housewives fan page.

‘She says she has got the short end of the stick with the snake door. She says that the snake is the women on the show: how they are treated and how they are spoken. Nene brought her in to help Nene when no one would film with her and then stay to dry. As soon as Nene got what she needed, she turned her back on him. She says Nene cannot bear the fact that she is still group friendly. "

What do you think of Yovanna's statements?



