YouTube Releases COVID-19 Whiteboard With Stars Including Karlie Kloss – Deadline

As the Coronavirus spread around the world, YouTube promoted the #withme hashtag to help viewers share content that would be useful during the pandemic.

The company's originals division is now stepping forward with a COVID-19 commission list that includes a dance event, a distance learning series, and a social media mystery series.

These include Celebrity Substitute, The Creator Games Presented by Mr Beast, Stay At Home With: Yungblud, #MoveWithMe, #StreamWithMe, The Secret Life of Lele Pons, BookTube: Read With Me, Locked Down, Untitled Juanpa and Luisito Project and Create #WithMe together (full details below).

Susanne Daniels, global director of original content on YouTube, told Deadline that after YouTube launched the #withme marketing campaign, the playtime "went through the roof" and she wanted to contribute to that.

“When COVID-19 arrived and quarantine began, we had to take all of our traditional shows and put them on ice, anything that required a stage, a team, or a group. We work with talent producers and then we decided to move forward, "he added.

Daniels said several of his shows were affected by the production shutdown, including the third season of scripted series. Liza on demand. Separately, it promoted the premiere of the documentary This is Paris until the end of the year

But after solving these challenges, the former MTV executive quickly moved to commission a batch of Coronavirus-friendly projects, showing that they could be filmed remotely, working with producers she had previously worked with. She said the new shows fit into her three development filters and "feature a myriad of voices."

He added that he believes COVID-19 and quarantine will have a lasting impact on the entertainment business. "People from all walks of life in the entertainment industry and from all walks of life will have an open door that they know they must go through to train them in a DIY spirit," he said.

Daniels also addressed the company's move from SVOD to AVOD, which coincided with the company's move outside of scheduled programming. "It was not my idea to switch from SVOD to AVOD, but it has been a resounding success. Our programs, in the fourth quarter of 2019, the first quarter of 2020, reached 1 billion views in the original list alone. The programs resonate and they reach the right audience and support the YouTube community, "he added.

Complete board:

Celebrity Substitute (May 7)

Celebrities and educators come together to boost distance learning. For example, Karlie Kloss is working on a coding problem and Ken Jeong giving a biology lesson with other stars like Bill Nye, Camila Mendes, Janelle Monáe and Terry Crews. Produced by B17 Entertainment.

The secret life of Lele Pons (may 19)

Five-part series about Internet personality and music artist Lele Pons, who shares her fight with Tourette syndrome and OCD. Produced by Shots Studios Production.

Stream #With Me (April 30th)

The UK's most beloved creators and YouTube stars share how they are dealing with the confinement experience in a live solidarity celebration. The show will encourage viewers to donate to support NHS Charities Together. It is produced by Endemol Shine’s Electric Robin.

#MoveWith Me (April 29)

World dance event organized by choreographer Matt Steffanina with a large number of dancers to offer high octane performances. Produced by Den of Thieves.

Creator games presented by MrBeast (April 25th)

Live event, where YouTube creator MrBeast, who has 34 million subscribers, challenges stars to come face-to-face in a series of stay-at-home games. Produced by Night Media and Fly On the Wall.

Stay home with: Yungblud (April 27)

Weekly episodic series that follows the UK musician quarantined in a rental apartment in Los Angeles with his manager, cameraman, and two bandmates as he tries to shoot a music video, write new songs, and stay connected. Produced by Stick Figure Entertainment

BookTube – Read With Me Special (May 21th)

Monthly book club creating a special reading episode with me with John Grisham, James Patterson, Elizabeth Gilbert and Nicholas Sparks sharing their recommendations. Later in June, authors such as Dr. Vivek Murthy, a former US general surgeon. Lori Gottlieb, author of Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, and Haemin Sunim, author of The Things You Can Only See When You Slow Down, talk about anxiety, mental health, and self-care tips. Produced by Boardwalk Pictures.

Create together #WithMe (May)

Organized by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the miniseries invites friends and family from all over the world facing this unprecedented moment of isolation to come together and show their creativity and collaboration. Each weekly episode will document the creative process as people get online and collaborate remotely on a variety of family projects: short films, short documentaries, music videos, and more. Produced by Brian Graden Media and HITRECORD.

locked (May)

A mystery of social networks in an era of social distancing. The series of events follows a group of bored teenagers working together online to solve a mystery involving one of their neighbors. Completely filmed via webcam and smartphone, the show is produced by Toronto-based Sinking Ship Entertainment.

Juanpa and Luisito project without title (May)

Top Latin American YouTube creators Juanpa Zurita and Luisito Communica team up for the first time to document the COVID-19 quarantine.) Filmed entirely in quarantine without physical interaction, viewers will hear first-hand personal stories from around the world, including YouTube creators, health specialists, and ordinary people as they reflect on their reality. Produced by DW Entertainment & Media.