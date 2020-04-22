Young Thug engages in a bad social media dispute with French Montana after Kendrick Lamar commented

French Montana fans may have to come fight for him in the coming days. As previously reported, French Montana recently said in an interview that if he performed alongside Kendrick Lamar at a festival, it would be difficult for rapper "Humble,quot; to compete, due to Montana's many successes.

Montana, while clearly showing respect for Kendrick, said the artist had "masterpieces," but that he had many more hits than he did. In other words, Montana hinted that its recordings catalog would be more exciting at a popular festival.

Montana's comments, while looking rather tame, were not good to some people on social media. Furthermore, even other rappers came out to criticize Montana, including Young Thug, with whom Montana has been fighting since yesterday.

Hot New Hip Hop reported on the Instagram dispute that is documented in the various posts throughout this article. Last night, Young Thug turned to his social media to address Montana's arguments about his own collection of hits compared to Lamar's.

Young Thug obviously doesn't think French Montana has the bunch of songs he thinks he has. You can see the beginning of the feud in the Instagram post below:

The basic gist of Thugger's comments is that he doesn't really believe Montana's hit singles come close to what Kendrick Lamar has released in the past decade.

Additionally, the two men continued to enter the names of other rappers into their fief, including 21 Savage, and then Gucci Mane stepped in and warned French Montana.

So far, it doesn't look very good for either side, considering they are eager to continue the dispute and not back down. However, many social media commenters have noted the COVID-19 pandemic and how little bad blood matters to them compared to the world's most pressing issues, including a possible global financial collapse.

Ad

One commenter wrote underneath all of that that maybe they should stop fighting over "little rapper issues,quot; and donate some of their wealth to help struggling communities.



Post views:

0 0