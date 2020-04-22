YOU. Explains her protective parenting style to her daughters

Instagram

This comes after her 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris became concerned after hinting at childhood & # 39; unhappy & # 39; during a QnA session on her Instagram account on Saturday.

YOU. He is one of the strict parents of celebrities who follow the infamous hymen-gate that involves his daughter Deyjah Harris, 17, who took him to the hot water. While he is known to be strict with his daughters, the rapper and TV star seemed to give his sons a little more freedom, and he explains why in a new episode of "YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle"

"To be honest, I just feel the need to protect girls from distress," Tip said during a confessional interview. "So for me, it's about making sure that my daughters grow up as happy and unfettered by outsiders as possible."

Making things clear, T.I. He further explained, "That doesn't mean I don't want my daughters to date or have experiences. It just means I know they will hold onto those experiences and I don't know how that will translate when they get out of it."

<br />

This comes after Deyjah hinted at "unhappy" childhood. During a question and answer session on Instagram Stories on Saturday, Deyjah responded to someone who asked, "What is one thing you would say to your younger self," writing, "It doesn't sound dramatic but … I would tell you that It is not her fault, nothing that happened to her, it is not her fault. I would say I'm sorry because I know she is unhappy, but I literally have no idea how to make her happy. "

She continued: "However, I would tell him that no matter what happens, no one else is going to hurt you, but they have killed me to catch you." This naturally sparked people's curiosity about what happened to him during his childhood. However, Deyjah declined to elaborate. "I will say it someday. Rn is not the time. Not in today's society lmaooo smh," he wrote.

People began to speculate on the Internet when one wrote: "It looks like she was abused or abused as a child." Another said, "Someone touched that girl. I pray that it wasn't her father who seems to be obsessed with virginity," while another commented, "She probably feels raped to begin with."

YOU. And Deyjah previously made headlines after the former revealed that he would always check the 18-year-old's hymen to make sure she is still a virgin.