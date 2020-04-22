You are at: Tiger Woods-Peyton Manning vs. Phil Mickelson-Tom Brady for relief COVID-19

The Match, Part 2, will be a famous quartet.

The formal announcement of the charity match with Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning was made on Wednesday. The event will take place sometime in May and will air live on TNT, according to a report by the Bleacher Report. The site is not yet known.

Woods and Mickelson faced off in the first match made for TV in November 2018, with Mickelson winning the $ 9 million 22-hole prize. This year, donations and fundraisers for the event, called "The Match: Champions for Charity," will go toward COVID-19 relief efforts.

CNBC reported in late March that the 2020 version will follow the social distancing guidelines introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic: there are no crowds, minimal production staff, and golfers remain six feet apart from each other at all times.

The teams will be Mickelson-Brady and Woods-Manning. Both superstar quarterbacks are known for their bonding ability. Woods and Manning have been playing partners before, with both participating in the 2018 Memorial Pro-am and the 2009 Wells Fargo Championship pro-am in Charlotte, North Carolina.

SN's Vinnie Iyer contributed to this report.