YFN Lucci Finally Addresses Cucumber Party & Reginae Carter Split !!

Rapper YFN Lucci has finally addressed the now-infamous Cucumber Party that led to his breakup with Reginae Carter.

"Hell nah. Hell nah, bro … I'm me bro. If you ain't gon 'like me, I ain't trying to change or make you f * ck with me," he said when asked whether he 'd do things differently.

The interview comes just days after Reginae's Live session with Shenikah where she stated that she would never date a rapper again.

"I don't care how old I get or how young I am, I will never allow no man to post a girl shaking they ass. I don't care if she's shaking it to your music. It's a respect thing. Maybe that's just not me. Maybe that's just not my crowd. But I will never be cool with no man going to no party with no hecka naked girls shoving cucumbers anywhere. "

She continued, "I would never date a rapper again. I already learned my lesson."