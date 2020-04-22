WWE tells new Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski he must defend 24/7 title

WWE joked about Rob Gronkowski's NFL return Tuesday, telling the 24/7 championship holder he still has to defend his title "anytime, anywhere."

Gronkowski, 30, claimed the title at WrestleMania 36 earlier this month, more than a year after he said he was retiring from football.

His NFL comeback was confirmed Tuesday when he was traded by the New England Patriots to reunite with Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

WWE jokingly said Gronkowski needed to defend his belt – even if he's celebrating a big play with Brady.

Congratulations to @RobGronkowski , the current WWE 24/7 Champion, on his return to football. Per the rules of the 24/7 Title, Gronk must defend his championship at all times in any location. He could be celebrating a touchdown pass from @TomBrady … anytime, anywhere. – WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020

Gronkowski became the champion when he pinned his friend Mojo Rawley after jumping into pile of wrestlers who were fighting Rawley for the belt.