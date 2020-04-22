Within the private marriage of Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Celebrity couples tend to divide into two camps.
There are public and very online couples who grill each other on social media, solve marital problems on their podcasts, and head to YouTube to share their origin stories. They talk about dating and their partner's penchant for buying flowers just because or leaving love notes in the medicine cabinet and it's all very sweet and gives us a reason to comment #goalssssss and instruct our loved ones to step up their game.
And then there are those who feel like they've given a certain part of their private lives to fans and that their relationship is the only thing they can keep to themselves. They rarely offer personal anecdotes in interviews, shut down any line of questions that may lead to their romance, and don't dare undergo a shared red carpet walk.
Except for some public Instagram displays (maybe a post for her birthday today?) And the occasional joint step-by-step, Hilarie burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan fit squarely into category number two. Before they revealed in 2010 that they had welcomed their first child, son Gus, now 10, nobody had any idea One Tree HillPeyton Sawyer was even Dated Denny Duquette from Grey's Anatomy.
And until last fall, when the couple released a few select photos of their intimate vows in early October, they had all assumed The Walking DeadNegan had already quietly married his decade-long love.
Sometime in 2014, a rumor began that the duo, who had used the use of husband and wife as pet names, had been secretly hooked. And the premise seemed reasonable enough for everyone to follow, including the 54-year-old and his future wife, 37. "For years, publications have reported that we were married in 2014 or 2015 and that I have been married and divorced before," he wrote in his Instagram reveal. "Everything is false. But WE knew our truth. So it was foolish to try to correct anything."
Basically, it is difficult to be 100 percent sure of what is happening in your life at any given time. And that's how the new Mr. and Mrs. Morgan like it.
Since that first no-see-that-Revealing to reveal that they were together and that they were already parents, the two have become a little less cautious about their coupling. Or, maybe, it's just that Morgan has gotten a little worse at containing his joy. Either way, the couple tends to share enough to let us know that we should be jealous of their union.
For example, there is the Christmas tradition of looking The Miserables, Burton admits that Morgan doesn't love, but gives himself up anyway.
"My family watches the same two movies every Christmas and kills my husband," she shared with We weekly in 2018. "He likes the Die hard of everything. We can definitely fit Die hard in, and then Les mis. My son is obsessed with Les mis. My whole family is obsessed with Les misand poor Jeffrey says, "I don't understand why they're singing, why are they singing?"
And who didn't melt away a bit when Burton revealed that he was wearing a Morgan image shirt for Dad to be "here to represent,quot; during the then-young daughter? Georgethe NAP time?
Or when he shared how playing the mercurial antagonist Negan turned Morgan into a "good cop at home,quot;? As she put it to Entertainment tonight in 2017, "he gets all his bad cop stuff out of work and then he comes home and he's a happy father."
It is not a strategy that most can use, the actor allowed, but it has served him well. "I'm sweet all the time. And my son thinks I'm great, so that works," he said. "I think that is the key. The key to success in home life is being a crazy person on television."
A little tequila doesn't hurt either.
That was what he had on hand when his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles he arranged it on a blind date in 2009.
"He was single and Jensen said, 'I have a girl you should know,'" Morgan recalled in a 2015 interview with Huffington Post Live. The mystery woman was, of course, Burton, who worked with Ackles' wife. Danneel Ackles in One Tree Hill. "So I went to a bar and I met Hilarie in a bar with Jensen and Danneel, and the rest is history … We ended up at my house taking shots of tequila."
Maybe it was liquid courage, or reduced inhibitions, but either way Morgan had Burton cancel a planned trip to France to join him on the set of his 2011 horror. The resident. "I convinced her, instead of going to Paris, to come see me in New Mexico," she recalled. "And I ruined her life and now she's trapped with me."
Well, no stuck, per se, but certainly committed. Because when they let the fans in because they were a duo, they had already become a trio. True to form, initial details about her son were sparse, with Burton choosing not to share his name or birthdate in March 2010 because, as he told the Associated Press, "I want to protect them like a wolf mom would."
But slowly, the couple began to talk about the somewhat Rockwellian life they share on a working farm in Rhinebeck, New York, about two hours out of town, where they tend to cows and alpacas and deal with daily events in the nearby candy store they share Paul rudd. (And, in today's climate, spend hours sewing masks for people in need.)
"I'm usually in Carhartt flannel and covered in paint, sawdust, and mud boots," Burton confessed to Weekly entertainment about having to cheer herself up for a role in the crime drama Forever. As for parenting, it had its drawbacks, like the phase in which Gus didn't embrace as his reference word for "everything," as Burton said, "What is your favorite color?" & # 39; No. & # 39; "But they lived by every little milestone." Everything comes first, "Morgan told E! News in the Dawn of 2011: Part 1 premiere. "It has been spectacular."
So almost everything was perfect, with one notable exception.
For five excruciating years, the couple struggled to expand their family. It was a deeply personal confession from a generally private couple, but Burton felt compelled to present the arrival of his daughter George in February 2018 with a message to "all women trying,quot; not to lose hope. He probably wouldn't even have posted about the new package, except that Morgan had returned to the convention circuit and knew himself well enough to know that he wouldn't be able to hide his euphoria.
"So before he begins to stumble in an attempt to maintain our privacy," she wrote on Instagram, "he asked me to continue posting something about the birth of our little girl."
A long time came, to begin with. "The first time I got pregnant, it took me a year and a half. I surprised him at Christmas with Seahawk booties. We cried. We celebrated. We picked names," she shared. "And we lost that baby. More losses followed, and as many couples know, it was heartbreaking. It's still heartbreaking."
Seeing others celebrate their baby joy made it that much more devastating. "I would open my computer on the kitchen table and watch the news and be angry at the endless parade of celebrities showing off their punches and babies," he continued. "I would cry out of jealousy at how easy it was for them. Didn't they know something could go wrong? Didn't they know there were other women fighting?"
She spent her entire pregnancy with George obsessively controlling her heartbeat and turning down offers for a baby shower, "And now that she's here, I look at her in wonder all day," she said. "I see her in her dad's arms and I don't take any of that for granted. She screams bloody murder and I smile because she's so alive."
The family finally complete (with Dad delivering the two children thanks to the midwife's help), the two of them couldn't stop talking about how happy they were.
There were the necessary birthday screams, of course, with Burton posting a video in which she and the children playfully argue over who loves Morgan the most and the actor, in turn, marks her July day by calling her "the sexiest girl in the world." world,quot;. planet "along with the,quot; best mother, partner and best friend a boy could ask for ".
But there were also the reasons for no reason. tributesMorgan told the world how much he loved Burton last April, because "he thought a public statement might smile at him."
The two of them were so loved, so firmly cemented that they soon realized that their protests about marriage really didn't make any sense. For the past 10 years, as Burton noted in his Instagram reveal, they had kept their vows, but now was the time to say them out loud.
"You just got to a point one day when you want it to be real and our lives are very, very busy," A Christmas wish actress said We weekly in October. "It became really easy to say, 'We're close enough. We're close enough.' But you also want to set an example with your children and we didn't want to be liars anymore! We called ourselves husband and wife because we lived as husband and woman ".
Plus, it saved her from having to dodge follow-up questions. "I have been calling my husband for years because when you say you are engaged, everyone is very curious and they just say," When? Where? " You know?" she explained to E! News in the junket for his Lifetime holiday movie. "And I wanted to do it in our time. And that's what we did. And luckily, we have a large core group of people around us that allows us to stay private and intimate."
So he went to the city to visit Carol Hannah to create the strapless and strapless white wedding dress, which she never thought she wanted, she booked a weekend at the Bowery Hotel in New York, took advantage of The Band Method to play , Poppies and Posa to provide the flora and Jensen to officiate alongside Morgan & # 39; s TWD co-star Norman Reedus.
The result, he shared on Instagram, "to be standing there with our children by our side, celebrating everything that has been, was a happiness." Particularly the part where they excused themselves from friends Sophia Bush and Reedus and the other guests for a little tête-à-tête.
"We ducked down at the end and went up the stairs, you know, totally sober and without debauchery, and we just gossiped," he said. We weekly"He sat in bathrobes and gossiped and that was perfect."
Private. Personal. A moment shared only between the two, just as they prefer.
