Within the private marriage of Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Except for some public Instagram displays (maybe a post for her birthday today?) And the occasional joint step-by-step, Hilarie burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan fit squarely into category number two. Before they revealed in 2010 that they had welcomed their first child, son Gus, now 10, nobody had any idea One Tree HillPeyton Sawyer was even Dated Denny Duquette from Grey's Anatomy.

And until last fall, when the couple released a few select photos of their intimate vows in early October, they had all assumed The Walking DeadNegan had already quietly married his decade-long love.

Sometime in 2014, a rumor began that the duo, who had used the use of husband and wife as pet names, had been secretly hooked. And the premise seemed reasonable enough for everyone to follow, including the 54-year-old and his future wife, 37. "For years, publications have reported that we were married in 2014 or 2015 and that I have been married and divorced before," he wrote in his Instagram reveal. "Everything is false. But WE knew our truth. So it was foolish to try to correct anything."

Basically, it is difficult to be 100 percent sure of what is happening in your life at any given time. And that's how the new Mr. and Mrs. Morgan like it.