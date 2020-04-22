Will Jennifer Garner go to Ben Affleck's house to meet Ana De Armas?

Is Jennifer Garner ready to meet Ana de Armas at Ben Affleck's house? That's the subject of an article on April 27, 2020, OK! magazine that has fans waiting for more. Ben's fans know that he seems to be in love with Ana and the two have spent a long time together since the Coronavirus pandemic caused multiple blockades across the country. Jennifer Garner has reportedly been watching Ben and Ana cautiously, making sure they are both real before she wants her children to meet Ana. According to the Life & Style source, Jennifer is 100 percent ready to meet up and plan to meet up and say hello at Ben Affleck's house.

The source stated the following.

"Ben sees this as a step in the right direction, and he's really moved that Jen is making an effort to make Ana feel accepted." It's all about organizing an informal meeting and saying hello at home, the sooner the better. "

Fans have been thrilled to see photos of Ana and Ben as they are quarantined together in Los Angeles. People have noticed that Ben is always smiling and that he and Ana seem very happy together. Even when the paparazzi follow them, the couple always manages to smile and always shows a lot of PDA.

You can see a photo of Ben and Ana taken on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, as the duo walked their dogs below.

One fan even called the difference before Ben Affleck started dating Ana de Armas and after dating her the "Ana de Armas effect,quot;. Many have commented that Ben was visibly dejected before Ana de Armas entered his life.

You can see a photo comparing Ben before and after Ana below.

According to the report, fans aren't the only ones noticing the big change in Ben. Jennifer Garner has also noticed and is very happy with the impact that Ana has had on the father of her three children.

The source continued.

"Jen is impressed with Ana's character, but she's also a protective mother, so she still wants to get to know her a little better. Once Jen gives her stamp of approval, the next step would be to introduce Ana to the children; it's something that Ben really expects. "

What do you think of Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck as a couple?

Ad %MINIFYHTMLcabd3995d2a246f3de8342a41495222e24% %MINIFYHTMLcabd3995d2a246f3de8342a41495222e24%

Are you glad that Ben is finally happy and staying sober?



Post views:

0 0