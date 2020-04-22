WHO says it knows the origin of the new coronavirus – BGR

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the new coronavirus comes from animals, and there is no evidence of laboratory manipulation.

Some conspiracy theories claim that COVID-19 was either designed by humans or escaped from a research laboratory in Wuhan.

Scientists have already shown that there is no similarity between the new virus and any other known virus that can prove that the virus was created in a laboratory.

From the first days of the new coronavirus outbreak, some people went straight to conspiracy theories in their attempts to explain the potentially life-threatening new virus. At the same time, the researchers studied the virus closely and were able to quickly map its genetic sequence and allow others to begin vaccine research faster than ever. Other doctors looked at the SARS-CoV-2 genome for answers and concluded that there was no way the virus could have been engineered in a laboratory. They reached that conclusion by comparing the new virus with other known virus strains. However, some people cannot shut up on COVID-19 after it has been designed in a laboratory.

All the evidence rules out the possibility that the new virus was created by man, and we have explained the latest developments in the matter. Now, the WHO also says the virus originated from an animal, and there are no signs of laboratory tampering.

"All available evidence suggests that the virus is of animal origin and is not manipulated or built in a laboratory or elsewhere," WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib said during a press conference in Geneva. "It is probable, probable, that the virus is of animal origin."

Chaib added that it was not clear how the virus initially jumped into humans, Reuters reports. But the WHO says that "certainly,quot; there had been an intermediate animal host. "Most likely, it has its ecological reservoir in bats, but it remains to be seen and discovered how the virus came from bats to humans." That's what the researchers said, who determined that the virus was not at all like the known viruses a few weeks ago. By studying the genome of the new coronavirus, they came up with two possible scenarios: the virus had mutated within the human body to bind to human cell receptors, or the mutation occurred in an animal.

Chaib did not respond to a request to explain whether the virus could have escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan, as a popular conspiracy theory says. The Wuhan Virology Institute dismissed those rumors in February.

The WHO came under fire last week after President Trump decided to cut funds due to the way the organization handled the coronavirus pandemic in the early days. There is no doubt that WHO's actions need to be scrutinized, but WHO remains the primary authority on health matters, and its advice and oversight are definitely needed at this time. By contrast, many governments, including the current administration here in the US. In the US, they may be criticized for their tepid responses to the health threat in the early months of 2020. They should be responding for the late responses that clearly exacerbated the situation.

The WHO is not the only party ready to rule out COVID-19 conspiracy theories. France said a few days ago that there is no evidence that the new coronavirus was created in a laboratory. "We would like to make it clear that to this day there is no objective evidence to corroborate recently circulated information in the United States press that establishes a link between the origins of COVID-19 and the work of the Wuhan P4 laboratory, China, "said an official from President Emmanuel Macron's office. The statement came in response to Trump's comments last Wednesday when he said his government was trying to determine if the virus came from Wuhan's lab. The intelligence of the EE. USA He also indicated that the virus probably developed naturally, such as Reuters noted last week.

Image Source: ROMAN PILIPEY / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock