WhatsApp Stickers – Together at Home: How to download the new Together at Home WhatsApp Stickers

Isaac Novak
WhatsApp’s official Sticker collection has always been shallow as the app only offers a handful of stickers since its launch. Now, the company has added a new sticker pack called Together at Home in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO).

The new sticker pack is available in both Hindi and English in India and it contains around 30 unique stickers in it.

Together at Home sticker pack is now available to download via WhatsApp’s built-in Sticker store for free and if you are looking to motivate your friends and family by sending these stickers, follow our step-by-step guide.

Pre-requisites:

  • Latest version of WhatsApp
  • Working internet connection


Steps to download the new Together at Home stickers

one.

Open WhatsApp on your smartphone

two.

Head to any chat window and tap on the Emoji icon placed at the left side of the chatbox

3.

Now, tap on Stickers icon from the bottom

Four.

Tap on ‘+’ button from the right side of the emoji section

5.

Now, look for Together at Home sticker and tap on the Download icon next to it


Steps to send Together at Home Stickers

one.

Open WhatsApp and head to any chat window

two.

Now, go it Stickers section by tapping on the emoji icon

3.

Here, look for the Together at Home icon and tap on it

Four.

Tap again on any sticker to send

In case you are unable to see the sticker pack in the WhatsApp Sticker Store, then ensure that you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your smartphone. To do that, head to Google Play Store, search for WhatsApp and look if there’s any new update available. Tap on the Update icon to install the latest version.

