WhatsApp Stickers – Together at Home: How to download the new Together at Home WhatsApp Stickers

The new sticker pack is available in both Hindi and English in India and it contains around 30 unique stickers in it.
Together at Home sticker pack is now available to download via WhatsApp’s built-in Sticker store for free and if you are looking to motivate your friends and family by sending these stickers, follow our step-by-step guide.
Pre-requisites:
- Latest version of WhatsApp
- Working internet connection
Steps to download the new Together at Home stickers
Open WhatsApp on your smartphone
Head to any chat window and tap on the Emoji icon placed at the left side of the chatbox
Now, tap on Stickers icon from the bottom
Tap on ‘+’ button from the right side of the emoji section
Now, look for Together at Home sticker and tap on the Download icon next to it
Steps to send Together at Home Stickers
Open WhatsApp and head to any chat window
Now, go it Stickers section by tapping on the emoji icon
Here, look for the Together at Home icon and tap on it
Tap again on any sticker to send
In case you are unable to see the sticker pack in the WhatsApp Sticker Store, then ensure that you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your smartphone. To do that, head to Google Play Store, search for WhatsApp and look if there’s any new update available. Tap on the Update icon to install the latest version.
