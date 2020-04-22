"What is the real F – k ?????" – Deadline

Abigail Disney published a thread of 25 tweets that tore apart Walt Disney Co.'s plan to suspend 100,000 workers, primarily in its theme park division, in a move it says is about preserving executive bonuses and dividends for shareholders. .

"What is the actual f-k ?????" she asked herself in one of the initial tweets that started the thread, which is pinned at the top of her account. Alluding to a shareholder dividend estimate of a recent Financial times The Disney article wrote that $ 1.5 billion "would pay three months of wages to front-line workers. And it goes to people who have already been collecting heinous bonuses for years." He described the idea of ​​paying bonuses during the pandemic as "the real outrage".

Abigail Disney is the granddaughter of Roy O. Disney, who co-founded the company with her younger brother, Walt. As a documentary filmmaker, philanthropist, and activist, she has been a frequent critic of executive compensation and the treatment of company employees.

"I have been silent on the theory that a pandemic is not the time to call people for anything other than failing in a public health sense," Disney tweeted. "I thought it could be a time of peace and reconciliation. But I feel like a thread is coming …

Disney has been disproportionately devastated by the virus, which has closed its theme parks, hotels and cruises. There are no live sports being played, which has affected ESPN and ABC during a season when they would typically get high marks from the NBA playoffs. And the transmission of theatrical films has stopped.

The amount and timing of Disney's next semi-annual dividend will be determined by the board and announced in June.

"Disney faces a tough couple of years, no doubt," Disney tweeted. “The challenges are existential, even. But that does not constitute permission to continue looting and razing by the administration. "

A Disney spokesman did not immediately respond to Deadline's request for comment.