What if the Steelers had chosen Dan Marino over the Dolphins in the 1983 NFL Draft?

That day it was 64 degrees and sunny in Miami, but since it was January, Dan Marino was playing quarterback for the home team and the winner of the game in question was heading to the Super Bowl, it felt more like 164 degrees to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"We would score as a 10 or 12 play drive," former Steelers guard Craig Wolfley told Sporting News. "Danny comes back with Mark Duper and Mark Clayton and like three shots he's above the 50-yard line, below our 35 or 30. I remember (downtown Pittsburgh) Mike Webster came off the bench, grabbed the Gatorade and was al and shouted, "Jesus, could you slow them down so I can have a drink?"

"That was how good Danny was. It was just amazing. I remember Jack Lambert hitting Danny, and he's almost horizontal going backwards with Lambert all on his grill, and gives it to Tony Nathan, who gets a first try. He couldn't get to Danny if the five offensive linemen suffered a heart attack at once and fell to the ground. "

The Dolphins won that game, 45-28, and continued to play in Super Bowl 29. You may not know it, but this story could have been completely different, perhaps a little less funny, but much happier for fans of Steelers. The 1984 AFC Championship could have been played in Pittsburgh on a 36 degree cloudy day, and Marino could have been wearing his home team's classic black and gold uniform.

Marino was the 27th player chosen in the 1983 NFL Draft. The Steelers chose 21. Marino had been an All-American in his third year at Pitt. She had been a preparatory superstar at Central Catholic High School, five miles from where Three Rivers Stadium once stood. However, when it was the Steelers' turn to make their selection, with four other quarterbacks already selected and Marino still available, they opted for Gabe Rivera, a defensive tackle from Texas Tech.

The Steelers had selected a quarterback just three years earlier, when they were coming off their fourth Super Bowl victory and chose Mark Malone with the last pick in the first round. Cliff Stoudt had been a member of the team since he was brought into the fifth round in 1977, and the staff believed in his potential. And Hall of Fame member Terry Bradshaw was about to turn 35, but he was coming off a season shortened by the strike in which he led the NFL on touchdown passes.

Dan Marino, however.

Did you think it was a good idea at the time?

"I have looked at the newspapers in Pittsburgh, and there was no mention of the possibility of taking Marino," Jim Wexell, editor of Steel City Insider, told SN. “This retrospective that everyone has, this shock that everyone has, there was no shock the next day in the newspaper. I think there was some explanation, a bit, because he was a Pitt player. But they explained more why they didn't take Dave Rimington, they suffered the knees and that. "

Subsequently, Marino threw for 61,361 yards and 420 touchdowns for the Dolphins. The single-season record for air yards he set in 1984, the season in which he transported the Steelers en route to the Super Bowl, was held for 27 years. His career passing record yards sustained for 12 years. His career touchdown pass record fell to Brett Favre in a decade, but Marino is still fifth in career touchdown passes.

Pittsburgh, this could all have been yours. And, perhaps, much more.

However, it could have come at a price.

A look at what could have been:

The Steelers arrive at the 1984 Super Bowl

This seems almost a fact. Although there were many great years to follow, this was Marino at his best. I would not have played on the same offense; The Steelers did not pitch as often as the Dolphins. However, he would have been surrounded by a team that managed to make it to the championship game with someone other than Marino as a quarterback.

It seems unlikely that they would have been able to beat the 49ers of that year once there. They were one of the best teams in NFL history, with a regular season record of 15-1 and a margin of victory of 18.7 points in three postseason games. However, the approach experience could have led the team to subsequent excellence.

"Dan was extremely popular. He was a great leader, "said Bob Smizik, who covered Marino in Pitt and later became a columnist for The Pittsburgh Press and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette." At that point in my career, I had never seen that kind of leadership. Players just walked up to him. He had that arrogance, he was a solid guy. In the locker room, he was & # 39; Iceman & # 39;. That was his nickname with the players. "

Chuck Noll stays longer

In Michael MacCambridge's exquisite biography of the Steelers Hall of Fame coach – "Chuck Noll: His Life's Work,quot; – the author describes Noll in his final season as defeated, fighting. Joanne Deininger, her niece, said Noll was struggling to connect with the players, to motivate them.

If Marino had been throwing touchdowns at Three Rivers, do you think that would have been a problem?

Noll was only 59 years old when he retired. He won his last game, got the game ball from the team captains, then a few days later sat down with owner Dan Rooney and said, "I think it's time for me to continue my life's work," a key phrase that he "was used in the past with reporters when he suggested that older players might end up playing.

Noll finished with a record of 193-148. He reached double figures in wins only once after winning the franchise's fourth Super Bowl in 1979. He is still eighth on his career win list, but it's easy to imagine him passing Curly Lambeau in fifth place (225 wins) with Marino. on your side. .

"They didn't have really good teams in the '80s. They would have been infinitely better," Smizik said. "Now, you can't forget that they only went to a Super Bowl with the Dolphins. Poor Don Shula was never able to give Marino complementary players. He would have had better goals with the Steelers.

The Bill Cowher era never happens

Cowher was 34 and had been the Chiefs defensive coordinator for three years when the Steelers hired him to replace Noll. He was obviously someone to look to as a head coach candidate.

I wouldn't have gotten the Chiefs job any time soon. Marty Schottenheimer, who brought him in from the Browns, spent another seven seasons there and won 72 games in that period. Then Cowher probably would have ended up somewhere else. Maybe to Denver the following year, after Dan Reeves was fired, but maybe he would have had to wait a while. Not many young defensive coordinators were recruited to become coaches during that period. Ray Rhodes didn't get the Eagles job until 1995.

Perhaps the best case scenario is that Noll could have been really tired after three more successful years, and the Steelers would have hired Cower to replace him at the time.

However, in 1995, even without Marino on his side, Cowher had led the Steelers to four consecutive playoff spots, two AFC Championship games and a Super Bowl appearance. He is part of this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame class. It appears that the Steelers' decision not to recruit Marino worked wonderfully for Cowher.

"Now you're really getting me into one of those 'Back to the Future' type things," said Wolfley, who has been an analyst for the Radio Steelers Network since 2005. "Obviously, if Chuck had won a pair more, I think the whole paradigm changes in terms of training times. "

Louis Lipps becomes a member of the Hall of Fame

With quarterbacks like Malone, Bubby Brister and Neil O’Donnell throwing at him, Lipps caught 359 passes in his career for an average of 16.8 yards per reception. He never caught more than 59 balls, but five times he reached the 50 mark and, in 1985, he accumulated 1,134 yards.

"I really think Louis would have been amazing," Wolfley told SN. "Louis was one of the most underrated great talents I remember in a long time."

So why didn't the Steelers take Marino? Part of that was that his quarterback room seemed quite full, with Noll genuinely concerned with how Marino's recruiting had impacted Bradshaw and his plan to play for a few more years.

Part of this was Noll's belief that the team needed to start rebuilding a defense that had lost Joe Greene by retiring two years earlier and Jack Ham the year before. The intention was to move to a 3-4 scheme, and Rivera seemed like the perfect nose tackle, not the ideal, but the perfect.

And part of this could have been the concern of Marino, who had grown a bit wild during his senior year, when his performance slowed noticeably. That was probably a factor in his availability when the Steelers recruited.

"Art Rooney Jr. has told me that they investigated him quite thoroughly in those matters, and that they felt it was only minor recreational things," Wexell told SN.

But Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy, then on the Steelers' defensive team, told MacCambridge that the team "knew too much,quot; about Marino. "You heard all the rumors and everything."

Rivera weighed 6-2,298 pounds, but ran a 4.8-yard, 40-yard run. It was an All-American consensus at Texas Tech in 1982. He made 105 tackles that season from a defensive line position. However, he played only six games for the Steelers, and then was paralyzed in a car accident while driving drunk.

How do you quantify what Gabe was able to do? He was such a special guy, ”said Wolfley. "It was fast. He was running quarterbacks and running backwards from behind. That kind of speed was scary. But we never saw an opportunity for Gabe to become the guy with many Steel Curtain attributes. ”

MORE: Believe in Bradshaw When You Say BigBen is the Steelers' Best QB

There is a suspicion that perhaps the best thing for Marino was to get away from Pittsburgh at that age, enter a new environment, and build something completely new. That is a theory that cannot be proved wrong. Marino was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005. He still lives in South Florida and is active in business, including as a co-owner of a winery and pizza chain.

"The team that selected Sid Luckman, Johnny Unitas, Len Dawson, Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger did not select Dan Marino," Wexell said. "They could have had the Hall of Fame in that position for almost every year of their history."

Of course, the Steelers chose Luckman on behalf of the Bears, and then they changed him to Chicago. They cut Unitas after training camp. They traded in Dawson after a couple of uneventful seasons.

At least Marino's experience taught a lasting lesson: Dan Rooney, president during the Super Bowl years, had raised the possibility of recruiting Marino before the coaching staff settled in Rivera. In 2004, when Roethlisberger was available and Cowher leaned toward Auburn guard selection Shawn Andrews, Rooney reminded the Steelers' war room of the possible consequences of moving to Big Ben.

"He has been quoted. Dan said," I'm not going to tell you who to recruit, but moving on to a franchise quarterback is the worst thing that will live with you. "It has lived with me. I still yell at my brother Artie about this. will keep you up at night for years, "Wexell told SN." And they read again. They changed to Ben Roethlisberger and lived happily ever after. "