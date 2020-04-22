What if the Browns had chosen Ben Roethlisberger before the Steelers in the 2004 NFL Draft?

Ben Roethlisberger was all of Ohio. He grew up in Findlay, a city of 40,000 people along the I-75 corridor, and became a three-sports star athlete for the Findlay High Trojans. He was drafted by the Ohio State Buckeyes to play with the tight end, but instead chose to play as a quarterback for the Miami RedHawks in the southwestern corner of the state and set multiple NCAA passing records.

And he has continued to own the state throughout his professional soccer career, compiling a 26-4-1 record in games he started in Ohio.

Imagine if you won those games for the Browns.

Roethlisberger could have been a lifetime in Ohio, but when Cleveland called in for the 2004 NFL Draft sixth overall, the Browns told Paul Tagliabue to announce Kellen Winslow II, a United States tight end for Hurricanes. of Miami. Browns coach Butch Davis had recruited Winslow while the Canes coach. He had started two different quarterbacks in a 5-11 season, but decided not to look for another young player in the job.

The Steelers were fortunate that he was still on the board at No. 10, and that a gentle persuasion from team president Dan Rooney prevailed over initial coach Bill Cowher's preference for Auburn guard Shawn Andrews. . Since then, the Steelers have reached three Super Bowls and won two. Roethlisberger earned 85 percent of the road starts in his home state, went for 56,545 yards and 363 touchdowns and had six trips to the Pro Bowl.

What would have happened if he had been drafted by the Browns?

"We've had those conversations over the years. There are periods when, you know, Browns fans always complain about something during those two decades, and that's usually one of the ones mentioned," he told Sporting News Chico Bormann, night host of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland. "Here's the thing: many of those who say against it, many Browns fans who have been swept up in the mud for the past two decades, say 'They would have screwed up.'

The theory behind articles like this is simple: what if a team had taken the opportunity to recruit the obvious talent who became a great player of all time? There is no room in the logic of these fantasies for the circumstances that eventually produced, elsewhere, a combination of excellence, stardom, and championships.

This is a tricky topic when talking about the Cleveland Browns of the 2000s.

Even though they made a good sketch of offensive linemen, almost every other player they picked in the first round during the decade turned out to be a failure. Outside of future Hall of Fame member Joe Thomas and regular Pro Bowl member Alex Mack, the Browns made eight first-round picks from an 11th-overall average position and earned only two combined Pro Bowl appearances from those players.

And it's not that others have become repeat customers in Cleveland. Defensive winger Courtney Brown, the No. 1 overall pick in 2000, played five seasons for the team and had 17 total sacks. Defensive tackle Gerard Warren lasted four seasons and was abandoned for a fourth round selection. Linebacker Kameron Wembley spent four seasons with the team and was abandoned for a third round. Quarterback Brady Quinn made a dozen starts over three seasons.

Winslow broke his leg in the second game of his rookie season. He missed the 2005 season after a motorcycle accident left him with a torn LCA. Winslow had excellent seasons over the next two years, including a Pro Bowl honor in 2007, but then began fighting with management during an injury-shortened 2008 season. He was then traded to Tampa for a second-round and sixth-round pick.

I can't be sure if that environment would have facilitated stardom for Roethlisberger, especially considering what I saw of Tim Couch covering several of his college games in Kentucky. I saw Couch throw seven touchdown passes in a single game. I saw him make difficult pitches with great precision. And then I saw him fired more than 50 times in two of his first three seasons with the Browns after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 1999. I saw him deal with injuries like a broken thumb and a broken leg for five seasons with the Browns. And then I saw his career end.

Roethlisberger is a great guy, at 6-5, 240 pounds. He showed a rare gift for evading passes and, in language invented almost specifically for him, "extending plays." He threw some of his biggest game-changing pitches after shaking off a 260-pound linebacker or 300-pound lineman. And he survived being fired 50 times in 2009 and an average of 42 times between 2006 and 2013.

So, he could have possibly handled the challenges presented by those around him in the Browns' uniforms and still found a way to be extraordinary.

"I think Ben, as much as people here hate to admit it, is a special talent," said Bormann. "I remember going into that draft and we heard some reports that they had the secret visit to Oxford to solve Roethlisberger and that he liked it. But it was finally the Butch Davis show, and he wanted to go with Kellen Winslow.

“At the time, no one knew what their future held. From a talent standpoint, it could be deadly on offense. But at the same time, you're saying: You have a chance to get the big and strong AFC North QB prototype. Like years ago, many fans will look back and say, "What if?"

"If Ben is successful and the Browns are a winning team? I think he is quite well received in Pittsburgh despite everything that has come off the field. Here? You saw what they did to Baker Mayfield after his rookie year. I could have gone out on Lake Erie and walked on it, according to many fans out here. ”