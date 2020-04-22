What does the masked singer's frog have against Ken Jeong?

It feels safe to say that the Frog is not friends with Ken jeong.
The masked singer come back with a new episode tonight, and E! News has an exclusive look at what appears to be the start of a fight between panelist Ken Jeong and The Frog. The Frog is definitely not happy with Ken's assumption of who it could be, because while the entire panel is likely wrong about his identity, only Ken gets a call.
"This bag is the boat of clues to help you understand me, especially you, Dr., because as always … Ken Jeong, you're wrong."
That has Ken standing, ready to rumble, while the guest panelist Sharon Osbourne is in it.
"Are you flirting with Sharon and want to fight me? What kind of show are these guys?" Ken asks. He is emotional, he says, because he is worrying that he is having trouble with Sisqo now.
Could Frog's obsession with Ken mean that another revelation awaits us where Ken realizes he was a close and old friend? Only time will tell …
ommaso Boddi / Getty Images / FOX
The Kangaroo: Jordyn Woods
The Kangaroo lost someone close to her, "by her own admission,quot; she found herself in the limelight for the wrong reasons, and now she wants to recover. She references her bullies and being a survivor, and her little brother is very proud of her.
Many people went immediately to Jordyn Woods, who recently lost her father and then found herself in an unfortunate spotlight, and although the voice doesn't sound like Jordyn, we can't understand who it sounds like.
Fox
Night Angel
WTF is a night angel? She loves the night, she has been deeply blessed all her life, and the doors are always open for her. The motel door numbers are 4, 5, and 6, with a 2 on your key. Ducks? Gangster grandmothers? Her super track was a trike, and she says she's a magnate and a boss.
The guesses included Taylor Dayne, Monica, Lil & # 39; Kim, then switched to Taraji P. Henson, and now include Brandy, Tisha Campbell-Martin and Toni Braxton.
Fox
The astronaut
It is very far from home, there is a broom, a standing bone and a tool box. He referenced Pitch Perfect at one point, and he's a pretty good singer. It started at a young age. He has broken a world record and has no formal voice training. New tracks include the White House, an accordion, and an airplane.
Josh Hutcherson, Lance Bass, Zac Efron, and Donald Glover have been guesses.
Fox
The turtle
He definitely has some singing skills, and took things "step by step,quot; while others crashed and burned. He also cooks burgers and likes to surf. Or he won the Teen Choice Award. He says that he and Nicole Scherzinger spent a morning together. Comics are involved.
Jesse McCartney has several Teen Choice Awards, was in the boy band Dream Street and spent a morning with Nicole (and the Pussycat Dolls) in The Today Show in 2008. He also voiced Dick Grayson in Young Justice. It also sounds like Jesse McCartney.
Fox
Kitty
Kitty is tired of being seen as she was before, instead of being who she is now. She wants to clean the board. Clues include a telescope with a wizard, rose petals, and a stage. She likes to sew "a modern dress for a family member's dance." She's also a pretty good singer, and she says this is a side that no one has seen before. Robert Redford helped her land her first role, and she's close to Ana Gasteyer.
A little puzzled by this one. The voice still sounds like Sarah Hyland or Lucy Hale-ish, but the tracks don't fit. Some of the tracks fit Kate Bosworth, but the voice?
Fox
The banana
Banana is a bit of a supporter, he says it's tough on the outside but a shake on the inside. The tracks include a blue collar, a puffer fish, rodeo, lots of fruits and vegetables. They offered him a rebrand in no time, and numbers 2, 13, 6, 8, 9, and 15 appeared. He has had or is having a mullet, and is not a comedian, meaning we can no longer guess Bill Engvall or Larry the Cable Guy.
The guesses now include Billy Ray Cyrus, Brad Paisley, Bret Michaels, Ed Helms, and Darius Rucker.
Fox
Super 9: the frog
The frog can clearly move and hit. His tracks included a "breaking news story,quot;, leftovers, $ 106 and a poster for the 1996 Olympics, and his super track was a gentleman.
Our first guess is Bow Wow, who organized 106 and park and can obviously rap. Jenny guessed the Olympic athletes Michael Johnson, and Nicole was sure it was someone she knew, although she couldn't understand who, then she decided on Ray J. Robin guessed Omarion, and another new guess is Alfonso Rib (bit) eiro .
Fox
Super 9: the rhino
He was addicted to being on top, but he got the help he needed to get back on the ride. "Are they butterflies?" Nicole asked. You have an unexpected voice! His super track is a slot machine, and music is his passion.
Jenny guessed Jason Aldean one week, and Derek Jeter another week, but Derek Jeter doesn't make sense.
Getty Images / Greg Gayne / FOX
The Robot: Lil Wayne
The first reveal of the season was the biggest star to date: Lil Wayne!
The Robot had many scientific references, including a periodic table, since it had so many records in platinum, but the clues were irrelevant. It is difficult to confuse that voice.
Getty Images / FOX
The flame: Drew Carey
The Llama seems to be a radio comedian (23.3 The Wool), and he really likes Seattle. He is a fan of the movie Ghost?
The panel decided it couldn't be Howard Stern and guessed David Spade and Joel McHale. The internet immediately went to Kelsey Grammar, due to Seattle for everything, Danny Bonaduce and Drew Carey. Although David Spade played a man who became a llama in The Emperor's New Groove…
False images; FOX
Miss Monster: Chaka Khan
Miss Monster is very much in love with Monster / T-Pain, and seems to have struggled with having to look and act a certain way in public. In the second week, his tracks referenced royalty. In week three, he revealed that he had acted with Robin Thicke.
She sounds exactly like Chaka Khan, although some on the internet also listen to Tina Turner. She is not Dolly Parton, as Ken Jeong supposed. Sorry Ken.
Simon Hofmann / Getty Images for Laureus; FOX via Getty Images
The Elephant: Tony Hawk
He is someone with a passion that went from probing park benches to leading the charge of a massive movement, parading through the White House. The tracks included two blue birds and 10-cent ice cream and some vogue, and he's just an acceptable singer.
The panel's guesses included Lance Armstrong, Travis Barker and Tommy Lee, as well as Beto O & # 39; Rourke, but no one exactly got there.
Prince Williams / Wireimage
The Mouse: Dionne Warwick
She is small and cute and could have something to do with soccer. Clues include the Warriors, 1979, and gold. She is a good singer with an older sounding voice.
The guesses included Darlene Love, Dionne Warwick, Maya Rudolph.
ABC / FOX
The cue: Tom Bergeron
The Taco says it has been a comforting part of our lives for decades. The tracks include VHS tapes, an anchor, a Rubix cube, and a cart. Their second set of tracks included a lot of dancing. He's a pretty good singer with an old school voice.
Nicole guessed Regis Philbin, who is currently 88 years old and retired. Ken guessed Martin Short, and Bob Saget was also guessed. And now, all we can hear is Tom Bergeron.
Eric McCandless / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images, Michael Becker / FOX
The Bear: Sarah Palin
She is a hunter and has been hunted, she is a bear mom who has been in hibernation and is tired of the "fake farce,quot; and is so obviously Sarah Palin that the fact that she later sang / rapped "Baby Got Back,quot; was more than shocking.
Shutterstock; Michael Becker / FOX
The Swan: Bella Thorne
She has "horror vibes,quot; like Jenny said. There are vampire teeth, and she is ashamed, and is "running again and no fun,quot; and "euphoric, flushed with fever." She likes to do things fast. Also a good singer!
Ken guessed Nina Dobrev, no. Nicole guessed Jennifer Love Hewitt. Robin guessed Sarah Michelle Gellar.
Scott Kirkland / Shutterstock; Michael Becker / FOX
The T-Rex: Jojo Siwa
She was part of a group, a brotherhood, and then a catastrophic event occurred that changed her world forever. The letter U?
Is it just us or does this T-Rex just exude Jojo Siwa? Ken thinks he is a Kardashian and Jenny is closer to Maddie Ziegler, but we feel that he is Jojo Siwa. It sounds like Jojo Siwa, both when he talks and when he sings. This is our only guess.
Noam Galai / Getty Images / FOX
The White Tiger: Rob Gronkowski
It is official: the White Tiger cannot sing, and can only rap. He's clearly huge and probably an athlete, and he's a "clam,quot; champion, which makes you think of New England. He loves a celebratory dance.
Jamie Foxx guessed Rob Gronkowski and the panelists continued that assumption in the second week. Gronk is from New York State, he's a soccer champion, and "Ice Ice Baby,quot; and "I'm Too Sexy,quot; look exactly like the songs he would sing.
The masked singer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox
