What does the masked singer's frog have against Ken Jeong?

It feels safe to say that the Frog is not friends with Ken jeong.

The masked singer come back with a new episode tonight, and E! News has an exclusive look at what appears to be the start of a fight between panelist Ken Jeong and The Frog. The Frog is definitely not happy with Ken's assumption of who it could be, because while the entire panel is likely wrong about his identity, only Ken gets a call.

"This bag is the boat of clues to help you understand me, especially you, Dr., because as always … Ken Jeong, you're wrong."

That has Ken standing, ready to rumble, while the guest panelist Sharon Osbourne is in it.

"Are you flirting with Sharon and want to fight me? What kind of show are these guys?" Ken asks. He is emotional, he says, because he is worrying that he is having trouble with Sisqo now.