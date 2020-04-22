Wendy Williams criticizes Idris Elba for proposing a week-long annual quarantine from now on.

In the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, actor Idris Elba proposed that a week-long quarantine occur from now on for people to "reflect,quot; on the outbreak. However, Wendy Williams made it very clear that she disagrees!

The talk show host argued that she and everyone else in the world does not need any reminders of what has happened in the world.

Therefore, she simply closed her proposal and invited him to "sit down."

As you know, Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, were among the many who became infected with the virus so that they could experience the symptoms themselves.

At this point, the couple is still recovering while they are quarantined together in Los Angeles.

During an interview not too long ago, Idris came up with an idea for when the pandemic comes to an end: an annual period of "hibernation,quot; around the world!

Wendy replayed the clip in which the actor stated through the Associated Press that: “ During the time of crisis, you want to be close to home, I think the world should spend a week of quarantine every year to remember this moment and remember every another, I really do. Other species use it, it's called hibernation, but it reminds you that the world is not meeting its time. "

In response, Wendy stated on her @Home show: "He feels like he's overbearing in telling us what to do." Are you serious? I don't need to be reminded of this. This is something you will never forget. Will you ever forget it? Do you have to quarantine next year this time? I do not. Idris, sit down. First of all, I love being at home, so it's nothing for me to stay at home for a week. But I don't need to do it to reflect on this disaster that is happening right now. "



