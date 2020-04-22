"We are better waiting" – Deadline

After weeks of reinforcing the use of hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for coronavirus, famed Dr. Mehmet Oz now says it's better to wait for randomized clinical trials.

"The fact is, we don't know," Oz said in Fox and friends on Wednesday. "Thank goodness these drugs are only prescribed, so doctors desperately await the completion of the highest quality randomized trials."

His most cautious approach to using the drug, traditionally used to treat malaria, came after a study by the Veterans Administration found no benefit from using the drug in patients. It even showed that there were even more deaths among those who received hydroxychloroquine.

Oz has repeatedly advanced other studies that he says show that coronavirus is a potential breakthrough treatment, and President Donald Trump has even said it could be a "game changer." Some Fox News personalities, such as Laura Ingraham, have also advocated it.

At one of his shows earlier this month, Ingraham even suggested that some of the doubts about its use were "just because President Trump mentioned it. … I see through their motives and to me it is obvious that they have something that It works in a large percentage of cases where they say, "No, it still can't work. It's crazy."

While Oz has advised viewers to consult with their doctors, he has been much more advocate for their use than Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, who has warned that its effects have not been tested and need clinical trials.

The National Institutes of Health issued new guidelines Tuesday that concluded there was "insufficient clinical data" to recommend for or against the use of the drug in coronavirus treatments. They also recommended not combining the drug with azithromycin due to possible toxicities or side effects.

Last week, in an interview with Larry King, Oz cited the opinion of a leading rheumatologist that "complications are nil" and that side effects were rare. "Then I start to think, OMG, if they aren't worried about it, then why am I worried when the downside to not giving it could be the progression of the virus."

The Wednesdays Fox and friendsOz said, "I think there is so much data coming from so many places, we better wait for the randomized trials that Dr. Fauci has been asking for. Otherwise we keep reacting back and forth for studies showing an opposite result.

He added: “A lot of this may have to do with when you get the medicine. With people who already have breathing tubes in their throats, it's not going to have the same kind of effect as if it's given early, but we don't have random data from the United States to educate us enough at the moment. "