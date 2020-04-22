Watch Kylie Jenner try to scare Kris Jenner while sleeping

Kris Jenner I definitely woke up on the wrong side of the bed …

The famous mother found herself in the middle of another prank from the Kardashian-Jenner family this week. This time, the prank was played by Kylie Jenner, which scared Kris while taking a nap. Fortunately, the fun moment was captured on video.

"You guys are not going to believe this," Kylie can be heard saying on the video as she walked silently into the living room. "I found a Kris Jenner in her natural habitat."

Aiming the camera at Kris, who was sleeping soundly in a luxurious day bed, she continued, "Shh, shut up. They are very dangerous." Giving fans a better look at Kris, he brought the camera closer to his face and then let out a big scream. Undeterred by the loud sound, she remained asleep. Kylie tried again and finally woke up the sleeping mother of six.