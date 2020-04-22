Watch Kylie Jenner try to scare Kris Jenner while sleeping

Kris Jenner I definitely woke up on the wrong side of the bed …
The famous mother found herself in the middle of another prank from the Kardashian-Jenner family this week. This time, the prank was played by Kylie Jenner, which scared Kris while taking a nap. Fortunately, the fun moment was captured on video.
"You guys are not going to believe this," Kylie can be heard saying on the video as she walked silently into the living room. "I found a Kris Jenner in her natural habitat."
Aiming the camera at Kris, who was sleeping soundly in a luxurious day bed, she continued, "Shh, shut up. They are very dangerous." Giving fans a better look at Kris, he brought the camera closer to his face and then let out a big scream. Undeterred by the loud sound, she remained asleep. Kylie tried again and finally woke up the sleeping mother of six.
"Really?" Kylie asked, adding, "Does it take you that long to wake up?" Still processing what happened, Kris replied sleepily: "You guys are crazy."
In the past few weeks, the mother-daughter duo have teamed up to create some fun videos. Earlier this month, they recreated a vintage scene from keeping up with the Kardashians on the TikTok of the beauty magnate from Kylie Cosmetics, where Kourtney Kardashian He introduced his iconic phrase "ABCDEFG,quot; to the world.
With Kylie playing Kourtney and Kris taking on the role of Scott Disick, the couple acted out their exchange and articulated the audio of the episode. "So, are we okay? Like, do we agree?" Kris said, followed by Kylie, who said "ABCDEFG,quot;. Providing more context, he continued, "It's just a phrase I like to use. It means the conversation is over."
For their next video, the couple recruited Corey's betand Kylie's 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster to help them make an epic "Pew Pew Pew,quot; video, and they all enjoyed the track's special TikTok filter, which enlarges the person's head into focus.
