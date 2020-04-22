[WATCH] HBO Max Launches Brand Marketing Campaign With Video Spot – Deadline

There is a place where the Witch of the West meets the King in the North … and a Fresh Prince meets a Dark Knight. HBO Max launched its brand marketing campaign today with a new spot highlighting the programming and characters that will be living in the new streamer.

Centered around the motto, "Where HBO meets so much more," the clip features a flurry of footage of WarnerMedia's iconic properties of colors. The Wizard of Oz to Sesame StreetOscar and classic scenes from Gone with the wind, when Harry met Sally, The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air, Game of Thrones, Big Bang Theory, and many many more.

As announced on Tuesday, HBO Max launches on May 27 with 10,000 hours of premium programming.

"HBO is the gold standard in terms of premium original content, and audiences will continue to be drawn to the strength of that brand and the power of the library," said Chris Spadaccini, director of marketing for WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to- Consumer. . "But HBO Max offers much more than just HBO. We are establishing HBO Max as a place where all of your favorite shows and movies intersect in unexpected ways. The attitude and personality of the campaign are really fun and each of our ads has an element of surprise and delight. "

Look at the place above.