Warning shots: Israel saves Hezbollah fighters to avoid war

BEIRUT, Lebanon – When the missile exploded near the black Jeep Cherokee, three Hezbollah operatives jumped up and ran for cover.
A moment later, seeming to know they had time, they went back to retrieve their bags and drove away before a second missile destroyed the SUV.
No one was killed or injured in the Israeli attack on the Hezbollah team in Syria last week, but that was the point.
According to several current and former Israeli and Middle Eastern officials, Israel has adopted a policy of warning Hezbollah operatives in Syria before bombing its convoys to avoid killing them and risking a devastating war in Lebanon.
The attack, which was caught on closed-circuit video, exposed a new wrinkle in the informal rules of engagement between Israel and Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group, as both sides prepare for what could be the next great war as they try to avoid establish it. off.
Israel's pre-attack warning policy in Syria, which has not been previously reported, reflects its fear of confronting Hezbollah's vast arsenal of rockets, even as it attempts to draw a red line to prevent Hezbollah from acquiring and developing precisely guided missiles, what you see as a strategic threat
But while Israel has not hesitated to kill Iranians in Syria, where the chaos of a nine-year civil war has allowed a large number of powers to operate, it has largely refrained from killing Hezbollah members.
Hezbollah agents in Syria have received surprise phone calls from Israeli officials warning them to evacuate their bases before they are bombed, according to an official with the pro-Iran regional alliance. And the first missile fired at Jeep Hezbollah last week was a deliberate failure, a warning shot aimed at forcing men to flee so that their equipment could be destroyed, an intelligence official said. The plan failed in this case because the men retrieved their bags before the car was hit.
But the idea, said a senior Middle East intelligence official, is to tell Hezbollah: "We can see you, even if we don't kill you."
Hezbollah, despite all its heated rhetoric about the destruction of the Jewish state, has also refrained from killing Israelis in recent years, apparently also for fear of a war that could destroy much of Lebanon.
Two days after the Jeep attack in Syria, Israel accused Hezbollah of cutting holes in the fence along the Lebanese-Israeli border and hanging a poster of its leaders and Qassim Suleimani, the powerful Iranian general who supported Hezbollah. and what was it killed in a US drone attack in January.
Amin Hoteit, a retired brigadier general in the Lebanese army near Hezbollah, said the gesture was a way for Hezbollah to send a non-lethal message to Israel, ignoring the Israeli attack and showing that its operatives could cross the border if they choose.
Since the Israeli attack had not killed anyone, "Hezbollah's response came without victims," said General Hoteit.
"This is the new war," said Randa Slim, a member of the Middle East Institute in Washington. "There will be precise attacks against key individuals and agents in what Israel considers an existential threat to their security, which is Hezbollah's precisely guided missiles."
But the tactic of warning shots and efforts to attack teams rather than people can reach Israel only up to a point, he said.
"If the precision-guided missile project goes at the rate that the Israelis say, they will eventually start killing these people."
Israeli authorities believe that Hezbollah has an arsenal of more than 100,000 missiles and rockets that can reach every corner of the Jewish state. Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile defense system could not shoot down a large volley of simultaneously fired rockets, authorities say, and Israel's defense is based in part on the fact that the rockets are not very accurate.
But Israel maintains that Hezbollah is trying to build guided missiles, which could target key facilities like military bases, government buildings, or power plants, and would be nearly impossible to stop. Israel has carried out numerous air strikes in Syria in what it says were Hezbollah-bound convoys of weapons to bring home the point that it will not accept a fleet of smart missiles at its border.
Last August, Israel dispatched a drone exploding to the heart of a Hezbollah-dominated neighborhood in Beirut to destroy what Israeli officials described as vital machinery for the precision missile production effort. But to avoid killing Hezbollah members, the attack took place before dawn when no one was around, the senior Middle East official said.
The warning tactic is an extension of the one Israel pioneered in Gaza. When the Israeli army wanted to destroy hidden weapon caches in a civilian house, it threw a non-explosive or low-power explosive on the roof to warn the inhabitants to leave before the building was bombed. The tactic is nicknamed "hitting the ceiling,quot;.
When Hezbollah moved to Syria, first to reinforce President Bashar al-Assad's forces against the rebels, and then to expand the group's military apparatus targeting Israel, Israel also began using the technique there. When applied to vehicles, such as the drone attack last week, it is called "hitting the bumper."
The Jeep Cherokee that was hit last week had just crossed from Lebanon to Syria, even though the border was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and had no license plates.
A senior Hezbollah official, Imad Kraimi, was in the car, according to the pro-Iran regional alliance member and the senior Middle East official who, like other officials interviewed for this article, spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss issues of intelligence. Kraimi works with a Hezbollah unit in charge of smuggling sophisticated weapons, the intelligence official said.
Surveillance video of the SUV, verified by The New York Times, shows that it stopped alongside a highway after the first missile attack. All three passengers, including Mr. Kraimi, run away from the car, leave their doors open, but then return and unload a series of duffel bags and backpacks before closing the doors and walking away again.
Moments later, the second missile hits and the car explodes in a cloud of smoke.
The Middle East intelligence official expressed frustration that the men had managed to retrieve his equipment.
"It seems that one of them remembers that he had forgotten the purchase of milk and eggs that his wife had told him to buy and even returns for them," the official said. "Is this the power of the strongest power in the Middle East?"
Hezbollah has not commented on the attack.
The tactic has caused a gap between Israel's military leadership and its spy service, the Mossad.
The military believes that warning Hezbollah militiamen while destroying their equipment creates a balance of deterrence while preventing a spiral into war.
"Complying with these unwritten rules has allowed us to hit Hezbollah over and over again, along with war against other targets across the Middle East, without being drawn into total war," said a former senior military officer.
But Mossad chief Yossi Cohen doubts that Hezbollah, Iran, and their allies can muster a significant military threat to Israel, arguing that Israel should not strike a balance of deterrence with a militia that Israel and the United States consider a terrorist organization. Terrorists, he argues, should be killed based on operational needs and not be forgiven for fear of a response.
The only message to send to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah "is that you should not judge us," Cohen said in a discussion with Israel's military chiefs. "No matter what he fires at Israel: extended-range Grad missiles, M-600 rockets, or anything else, the moment it happens, he and his entire organization will be totally wiped out."
So far, the wariness of the military has won most of the time, although Israel killed two Hezbollah operatives last August in an attack that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said prevented the imminent launch of "Killer Drones,quot; from Syria to Israel. An Israeli army spokesman declined to comment, as did the spokeswoman for the Israeli prime minister's office, which the Mossad reported.
Israeli air strikes in Syria in recent years have killed hundreds of Iranian, Syrian, and Iranian-backed militiamen from Iraq and elsewhere. But these attacks have killed just 16 Hezbollah operatives since 2013, according to the Syria-based pro-Iran axis member in the region.
Ben Hubbard reported from Beirut and Ronen Bergman from Tel Aviv. Hwaida Saad contributed reports from Beirut.