Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Group makes an accelerated payment of Rs 1.53 billion to Vodafone-Idea – Latest news

British telecoms giant Vodafone Plc said on Wednesday it has advanced the infusion of $ 200 million (about Rs 1.53 billion) in its Indian joint venture with Aditya Birla Group, which faces enormous responsibility for past legal fees. The amount is relatively small when viewed in the context of a liability of more than Rs 58,000 crore that liquidity-strapped Vodafone-Idea Ltd faces only due to past statutory fees as a result of a Supreme Court decision .

The Vodafone Group, in a statement, said "it has accelerated this payment to provide liquidity to Vodafone Idea to manage its operations, and to support the approximately 300 million Indian citizens who are customers of Vodafone Idea, as well as the thousands of Vodafone Idea employees during this phase of emergency sanitary measures, taken as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. "

"The Vodafone Group announces that it has accelerated a payment of USD200 million to Vodafone Idea, which was to be paid in September 2020 under the terms of the contingent liability mechanism with Vodafone Idea," the statement said.

As a consequence of the Supreme Court decision on the definition of Adjusted Gross Income in October 2019, Indian telecom operators were held responsible for license fees, fines and interests dating back more than 14 years, he said .

"Vodafone Idea has made payments to the Government of India in relation to its AGR obligations. Under the terms of the CLM (Contingent Liability Mechanism), the Vodafone Group is obliged to make payments to Vodafone Idea when the amounts paid in accordance with the obligations Vodafone India's contingents outnumber Idea Cellular's.



The CLM came into effect at the end of the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular in August 2018, "he added.

The move comes at a time when the telecommunications industry is seeing massive AGR quotas. These fees arose after the Supreme Court in October last year upheld the government's position on the inclusion of non-core business revenue when calculating the annual AGR of telecommunications companies, a portion of which is paid as a fee. license and spectrum to treasure.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), according to its own submission to the higher court last month seeking relief on payment tenure, had put the fees of three companies – Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Group – at Rs 1.19 lakh crore.

The estimated quotas by DoT for Bharti Airtel and Telenor were set at Rs 43.98 crore, while that of Vodafone Idea was Rs 58.254 crore, and Tata Group of companies at Rs 16.798 crore. Against this, the Bharti Group had calculated their shares at Rs 13,004 crore, Vodafone Idea at Rs 21,533 crore and Tata Group of companies at Rs 2,197 crore.

In March, after Cabinet approval, an application was filed with the Supreme Court (on March 16, 2020) requesting their permission for licensees affected by the AGR judgment to pay the unpaid amount of the previous assessed / calculated fees of DoT annually installments over 20 years.