Virtual panel of Possible worlds about wonders of science and space – Deadline

"Maybe this is a shot through our bow," he says. Cosmos: possible worlds host Neil deGrasse Tyson of the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on Earth's environment, as well as our health. "It is a warning from nature that we need to coordinate to be wiser about how we manage our healthcare programs, our industries, our jobs; all of this together, I would like to think it will not be a missed lesson."

The award-winning astrophysicist from the US National Academy of Sciences. USA He joined me, Possible worlds Executive producer and creator Ann Druyan and National Geographic series visual effects supervisor Jeffrey A. Okun for an online panel earlier this week. Our presentation on the almost unprecedented science, space and times we live in was preceded by a screening of the penultimate episode "Coming of Age in the Anthropocene" this season of Possible worlds – As you can see in the video above.

Having debuted on March 9 on Nat Geo, Druyan and Brannon Braga, of 13 episodes, wrote and directed Cosmos: possible worlds it focuses on the optimistic goals of science and discovery for a hopeful future. The series is, of course, a continuation of the Peabody and Emmy Award winning two seasons of Cosmos: a space-time odyssey. That show was a sequel to the legendary Cosmos: a personal journey series presented by Carl Sagan almost 40 years ago.

A longtime collaborator with astronomer Sagan, as well as his wife, Druyan was also the Creative Director of NASA's Interstellar Voyager Message Project and co-creator of the original. Cosmos. A self-described "failed scientist", Okun has been the visual effects supervisor for people like Stargate and function of 2017 Geostorm. The industry vet also received the Founder's Award from the Visual Effects Society.

Needless to say, some pretty heavy hitters and a great panel as you can see by clicking on the video above. And thanks to everyone who tuned in on April 20 and for all the great questions you submitted.