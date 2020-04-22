Vinny Guadagnino shares before and after photos of the weight loss journey

Vinny Guadagnino He took to Instagram on Tuesday to share his weight loss journey.

the Jersey Shore Star posted side-by-side photos of himself before and after changing his diet.

"Many people did not know that I struggled with my weight all my life," wrote the 32-year-old celebrity through the social network. "I was the king of dieting yo-yo. I was the greatest during the years I was off television, so many people didn't realize it. My genetics makes me gain weight easily, especially foods rich in sugar / carbohydrates, he said, I think calories matter, too. "

Guadagnino, who follows the ketogenic diet, went into detail on how he analyzes calories and food, noting that he personally prefers a diet consisting of "moderate carbohydrates / protein / high fat with #cleanketo."

He then explained that he follows this plan "for some reasons." First, he stated that he does not "react well to sugar,quot;.

"It bloats me up, makes me feel groggy and lethargic, and I feel like it makes me fat easily," Guadagnino wrote in the post.

He also described himself as "an Italian enthusiast,quot; and stated that he loves the taste of food.

"So I need fat in my diet to create delicious meals while still eating clean (that is, a ribeye steak and grilled spinach over grilled chicken and quinoa)," he continued.