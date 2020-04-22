Vinny Guadagnino shares before and after photos of the weight loss journey

Vinny Guadagnino He took to Instagram on Tuesday to share his weight loss journey.
the Jersey Shore Star posted side-by-side photos of himself before and after changing his diet.
"Many people did not know that I struggled with my weight all my life," wrote the 32-year-old celebrity through the social network. "I was the king of dieting yo-yo. I was the greatest during the years I was off television, so many people didn't realize it. My genetics makes me gain weight easily, especially foods rich in sugar / carbohydrates, he said, I think calories matter, too. "
Guadagnino, who follows the ketogenic diet, went into detail on how he analyzes calories and food, noting that he personally prefers a diet consisting of "moderate carbohydrates / protein / high fat with #cleanketo."
He then explained that he follows this plan "for some reasons." First, he stated that he does not "react well to sugar,quot;.
"It bloats me up, makes me feel groggy and lethargic, and I feel like it makes me fat easily," Guadagnino wrote in the post.
He also described himself as "an Italian enthusiast,quot; and stated that he loves the taste of food.
"So I need fat in my diet to create delicious meals while still eating clean (that is, a ribeye steak and grilled spinach over grilled chicken and quinoa)," he continued.
In addition, he stated that he has "more sustainable energy for long periods of time."
"I don't feel groggy and I have more mental clarity," Guadagnino wrote. "I am not starving because the food is sustainable. I enjoy fasting, so I need foods that fill me up during my fasts. I find that high carbohydrate diets make me hungry during my fasting hours."
Furthermore, he wrote that he believes the #CleanKeto meat and vegetable regimes "emulate how our hunters and ancestors ate, hence how our bodies evolved to eat."
Finally, he claimed that his blood test showed that his body is "healthier than ever."
"Everything seems to be regulated when I cut processed sugars and grains and eat mostly quality meats, fats and vegetables (with sweet foods, of course)," he wrote.
While he argued that "this is not easy to do in the modern sugar world," he stated that it is "possible." He concluded his post by writing: "Choose which calories are best for you #ketoguido."
This was not the first time that Guadagnino had shared before and after photos. In fact, he has posted several photos of his transformation over the years.
"When I ate sugars and grains, I weighed 50 pounds more and looked 10 years older," he wrote in 2018.
Guadagnino also released a cookbook called The Keto Guido Cookbook in 2019
