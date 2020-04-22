Video: Khushi Kapoor thumbs down Janhvi Kapoor's carrot cake



Janhvi Kapoor's social media posts are proof that she is having a gala time at home with her sister, Khushi. The older sister is often seen playing with her younger brother and we just can't get enough of these two lovely ladies. Whether they renew or eat together, Janhvi and Khushi seem inseparable during the shutdown.

In Janhvi's latest post, she has seen him offer Khushi a carrot cake that she has prepared herself. Khushi seems hesitant about trying it, but when Janhvi insists that he eat it, Khushi rummages through the piece of cake. But unfortunately, he doesn't like the taste and says it instantly. Much to Janhvi's disappointment.

Watch Khushi's epic reaction here in this video