Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules seem to confirm those romance rumors

It seems that love really is in the air for Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules.
Days after sparking romance rumors, the Bachelor Nation stars seemed to have confirmed that they are an element on Instagram with their identical posts.
As she watched a beautiful sunrise, Victoria shared a snapshot of a picturesque field as she watched from the passenger seat of a truck. On Chris' Instagram, the farmer also shared a sunrise post, only his was a video of a plowed field in the early morning hours. Based on the similar nature of their posts, fans believe the two spend time together in Iowa, which is where the first Single is from.
On April 15, the duo sparked the rumors for the first time. RealitySteve he speculated that they were dating. On Twitter, the Bachelor Nation Smarty wrote: "(EXCLUSIVE): one of the most random & # 39; Bachelor couples & # 39; I can't say he would have guessed. I don't know how long this has been or how serious it is But I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently in Iowa during the week with Chris Soules. Discuss. "
When their supposed romance hit the headlines, it was revealed that Chris was the one who made the first move. "Chris entered Victoria's DMs," said a source. We weekly. "Apparently he sends messages to a lot of people." The celebrity news outlet also noted that the duo began following each other on social media earlier that month.
Before Chris, Victoria was fighting for Peter Weberseason 24 heart of The Bachelor and she was one of the last three women on the show. After the dramatic finale unfolded, the medical sales rep turned to Instagram to reflect on his experience on the hit series ABC.
"Pete – Thank you. Thank you for teaching me about yourself, even when you didn't want to know. Or when it was unpleasant. But most of all teaching me that I am worth it," he wrote, adding, "For that, I am eternally grateful for you. I am excited to see where life takes you and I have all the respect in the world for you. You are making great love. Greetings xx ".
Chris, on the other hand, was introduced to Bachelor Nation in 2014 during Andi Dorfmanthe season of High school. Then it became The Bachelor and gave his final rose to Whitney Bischoff. The couple ended their engagement in 2015.
