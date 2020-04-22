Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules seem to confirm those romance rumors

It seems that love really is in the air for Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules.

Days after sparking romance rumors, the Bachelor Nation stars seemed to have confirmed that they are an element on Instagram with their identical posts.

As she watched a beautiful sunrise, Victoria shared a snapshot of a picturesque field as she watched from the passenger seat of a truck. On Chris' Instagram, the farmer also shared a sunrise post, only his was a video of a plowed field in the early morning hours. Based on the similar nature of their posts, fans believe the two spend time together in Iowa, which is where the first Single is from.

On April 15, the duo sparked the rumors for the first time. RealitySteve he speculated that they were dating. On Twitter, the Bachelor Nation Smarty wrote: "(EXCLUSIVE): one of the most random & # 39; Bachelor couples & # 39; I can't say he would have guessed. I don't know how long this has been or how serious it is But I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently in Iowa during the week with Chris Soules. Discuss. "