Vicki Gunvalson wants small businesses in California to reopen, but some of her fans strongly disagree

Former Royal Orange County Housewives Star Vicki Gunvalson is ready to get small businesses in California back to work, and she tweeted to Governor Gavin Newsom to let her know her thoughts on current state refugee orders. However, many of his fans vehemently disagree with his opinion, and they let him know everything about it.

Earlier this week, Gunvalson tweeted: "@GavinNewsom Let's get America, which is healthy, back to work. We need hairdressers, nail technicians, small businesses, and restaurants to start reopening on May 1. Please?"

When one of his fans replied that Gunvalson wants to "scream while people die," the OC's OG told the skeptic to reread his tweet. She made it clear that she didn't say anything about yelling, then reiterated that people need to go back to work.

"I was quarantined for 2 months as I'm sure it was," wrote Gunvalson.

Another follower with a different opinion questioned Gunvalson's request to open nail salons. They asked who cared about nails and hair, and then wondered if Gunvalson understood how fast the virus spreads.

“I care more about the health of my hairdresser than my hair. Caramba. The selfishness here is amazing, ”said the follower.

Another person noted that California has 33,000 COVID-19 infected humans out of the state's 39.5 million residents, and more than 1,200 have died. They added that attention should be focused on flattening the curve, and Gunvalson was told to "investigate the numbers."

Gunvalson owns Coto Insurance, a small business in California, so it makes sense that she supports opening up the state and allowing people to return to work. Sadly, Governor Newsom never responded to his tweet.

During the pandemic and economic consequences of government blockades, Gunvalson has been providing financial and insurance advice to people during these uncertain economic times. He also created the Safeguard Essentials manual, which he calls the "Ultimate Guide to Home Planning,quot; to help families prepare for the unexpected.

After 14 seasons in Royal Orange County HousewivesVicki Gunvalson announced in January that she would be leaving the series and moving on to other projects. Gunvalson is currently presenting his new podcast Yell with Vicki.



