Vice looks further at "The Dark Side of the Ring" and plans to expand the franchise – Deadline

Dark Side of the Ring It has become one of the biggest Vice TV series. The youth-biased cable network is now seeking to double wrestling docuseries as well as expand the franchise to new areas.

Morgan Hertzan, executive vice president and general manager of Vice TV told Deadline that the show had become a "mega hit" for the network.

"We can't wait to explore more ways to make more episodes of Dark Side of the Ring and Dark side from other threads, "he said." We are also looking at all of our audience data and what people love about that show, and we are using it to inform other shows that we are giving the green light. " He says they love this kind of storytelling, so we want to keep doing that over and over again. "

The second season of the series launched in late March with a two-part special on the story of Chris Benoit, who in 2007 killed his wife Nancy and seven-year-old son Daniel before hanging himself.

The first three episodes of this season made up the three most watched shows in network history, according to Nielsen, and the show's episodes make up five of the most viewed broadcasts on the network among viewers 18-49 and 25-54 as well. like 8 of the top ten P2 + viewers.

Other stories this season include the murder of Dino Bravo, the controversial "Brawl for All" tournament that led to injuries that ended his career, the dreaded New Jack career, David Schultz's violent encounter with a 20/20 journalist , the death of Nancy Argentino, Jimmy Snuka's girlfriend, the inside story of the latest Hawk and Animal wrestling association; Herb Abrams' fanatical attempt to build a wrestling empire and the devastating story of Owen Hart's stunt that went tragically wrong.

The second season, produced by Evan Husney and Jason Eisener at Vice Studios, consists of ten episodes, up from six in the first season. The network also launched an aftershow, organized by comedian and wrestling fan Chris Gethard, which occurred remotely after the Coronavirus production shutdown.