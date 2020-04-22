Verizon to Give Subscribers 15GB of Free Data in May – BGR

Verizon is giving subscribers 15GB of free data for the month of May. The announcement covers both consumers and small business shared data plans.

The additional 15 GB of data will be added to subscriber plans automatically.

With the coronavirus still spreading in many parts of the country, Verizon said it will waive surplus charges for people financially affected by the pandemic.

With millions of Americans still quarantined at home due to the coronavirus, Verizon announced today that it plans to give subscribers 15GB of free data by May. Verizon announced a similar initiative for the month of April, and it's nice to see that the company decided to keep it in place for the next few weeks.

Even better, subscribers will be able to take advantage of the additional data without having to jump over any obstacles. According to a Verizon representative, the company is "automatically adding an additional 15GB of 4G LTE data to consumer and small business shared data plans, access points, and power packs to use from May 1 to 31."

In addition to that, Verizon said it will also waive surplus charges and late fees for subscribers who have been financially affected by the coronavirus blockade. Additionally, the company said it will not end service for people who are behind on their monthly payments.

Verizon also reiterated that it has some existing broadband plans designed for low-income households:

To help families through this time of need, Verizon today announced plans for a discount program on Fios broadband plans for qualified low-income new customers and two months exempt from service charges for current Verizon customers. that are part of the Lifeline discount program. "We understand the difficulties many of our customers face, and we are doing our part to ensure they have broadband Internet connectivity during this unprecedented time," said Ronan Dunne, CEO of Verizon Consumer Group. "With so many Americans working and learning remotely from home, having reliable and affordable internet access is more important than ever."

If you're already part of the Lifeline discount program beginning March 22, Verizon adds that it will "waive the next two billing cycles,quot; for both broadband and voice at home.

Overall, it's nice to see Verizon step forward and not try to outwit customers during these tough times.

However, Verizon was not the only provider to implement consumer friendly initiatives during the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, for example, AT,amp;T announced that it would automatically increase mobile access point data by 15GB for each line from April 2 to May 13. Looking ahead, it remains to be seen whether AT,amp;T will extend this offer on May 13 given that tenure. – Home orders in multiple states may remain in place until the end of May or even in early June.

