Verizon Extends 15GB of Additional Data Agreement to Customers Through May

Verizon announced today that it will extend its commitment to provide an additional 15 GB of high-speed data to customers with a wireless plan until May 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Verizon notes that customers will not have to take an additional action to opt for the extended offer, as it intends to automatically add additional data to consumer and small business accounts. However, Verizon doesn't waive data limits, so if you maximize your data plan, your internet speeds may still drop. In late March, Verizon announced that it would provide additional data to mobile customers at no additional cost until April 30.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to plague the world, many communications companies have committed to providing ways for their customers to stay connected without additional fees. AT,amp;T added additional data to its customers' plans and waived some late payment charges, and T-Mobile removed data limits entirely for its customers for 60 days, while dumping 20GB of additional access point data. . Earlier this month, Google temporarily doubled the data limit for Fi customers to 30GB.