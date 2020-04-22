Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Marie is quarantined with her new boyfriend – Long-distance relationship has accelerated

When national home stay guidelines were introduced, couples who had just left at that time had to make a decision about whether or not to quarantine, which would strain or improve a relationship at an accelerated rate. Scheana Marie and her new Beau Brock Davies have chosen to quarantine together.

In the recent episodes of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana is in a strange place with her "friends,quot; Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni. The two boys she was romantically involved with showed her their true colors when they didn't verify it when she underwent egg retrieval surgery.

This comes after they had a conversation that she was "a crazy kid,quot; and hinted that she was catchy (which is a quality her new man loves her according to his appearance on Watch What Happens Live).

Off screen, she is in a happy relationship with Brock, with whom she is learning to live now that they have been locked up for more than a month. The owner of the gym generally lives in San Diego while she resides in Los Angeles.

While speaking to BravoTV.com, Scheana explained how this new dynamic is going.

‘We are living here together for the moment, and it has been nice. It is a beautiful place to be quarantined. It was not all sunshine and rainbows, but it would not have been otherwise. "

You can often find the couple making vikes and tik tok videos on social media.

When asked if they will move together full time, the future looks very hopeful.

‘I think eventually we will definitely live together. My boyfriend lives in San Diego, that's where his business and his life are. So this is good now that we can play house, because until I move there or he moves to Los Angeles, we definitely won't live together. "

It will be interesting to see what decision the couple will make when orders to stay home are lifted.

