Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney lost over 20 pounds!

Katie Maloney has struggled with people who harassed her because of her weight both on and off camera. The Vanderpump Rules star recently made some changes and revealed that he has lost 20 pounds.

Katie infamously battled with the rude and gross James Kennedy who ended up getting fired from SUR and canceled See You Next Tuesday.

Although he apologized to his co-star on camera, he continued to beat her at confessionals.

‘Katie is a fat fucking b *** h. She cannot be happy in her god life unless she is hating someone. And it's usually her stupid weasel husband Schwartz. They can both go fuck themselves. Fuck, fat and fuck, weasel, "Kennedy said in the past.

The harsh words not only come from the native of England, but also come from those who hate online. Many viewers disagree with the way Katie gave Lisa Vanderpump an ultimatum about James working at SUR, among other things.

In both individual and group photos, fans have talked about his appearance.

The reality star recently revealed that she has made a lifestyle change.

‘I lost a little over 20 pounds and it feels good. "I was trying to diet and I was cutting things. I was cutting the alcohol. I was cutting the sugar and then I thought it was a thyroid thing, so I went to the doctor and they did a blood test. It is really important to control yourself because, although it was not a thyroid thing, I discovered that my glucose levels were quite high and that it could have caused some pre-diabetic problems. "

She then revealed that she sought the help of a nutritionist who helped her eat for her metabolism.

‘I only understand nutrition very well and what kinds of foods I should and shouldn't eat. I'm not on a diet but I have great knowledge. "

Ad

It's great to see that Katie has made healthy changes.



Post views:

0 0