Val Kilmer reveals that he "couldn't wait to kiss,quot; Angelina Jolie before shooting "Alexander,quot; and throws himself at her in a new memory.

Val Kilmer only had to talk about kissing Angelina Jolie in her movie, Alexander, in her new story titled I'm a Huckleberry. The actor spoke about the 2004 film in the memoirs, mentioning how excited he was about the kissing scene with the actress.

Other than that, Val only had good things to say about Jolie.

In fact, her words were really sweet and quite poetic, praising her in a very special way.

Always I always say that he is like other women and other superstars, but only more. More beautiful. Wiser More tragic More magic More punished. Worth it? Is it worth meeting people who require weeks of effort to understand even a little? Yes, "he writes.

He continues to remember meeting her and sharing all about his experience filming with Jolie for the movie Alexander in the mid-2000s.

Val said they had known each other before working together since they met on a street in New York City and "developed a friendship."

The star also wrote about telling the film's director, Oliver Stone, that he would only take on the role if "the king and queen could have flashbacks of falling off each other and storming the castle with passion, before turning on each other. against the other. "

While he was "half joking,quot; when he asked that, things definitely worked in his favor.

He remembers how "he couldn't wait to kiss Angie, buy her a Gulfstream jet, and have V + J painted in the glory of the rainbow on his tail." She had recently adopted her first child, Maddox, and the paparazzi were obsessed with this postmodern Madonna, the perfect image of inaccessible stardom and impossibly elegant maternal instinct. "

Unfortunately for Val, Angelina then shot Mr. and Mrs. Smith with Brad Pitt.

The two fell in love on set and entered into a relationship of a decade before their divorce in 2016.



