"They've called him so many things over the years," says an interviewee in the first trailer for the History miniseries in Ulysses S. Grant. Here are a few: "The First Modern American Warrior," "A Bloody Butcher," "A Corrupt President," "A Belligerent Drunk," and "The Major General of the Time."

Final answer? F) all of the above, with possible protests by some about the latter.

History has set a Memorial Day premiere for Grant, his three-night hybrid documentary-drama EP Leonardo DiCaprio about the man who was pulled out of relative darkness to lead Union forces in the final year of the Civil War and became an imperfect but unappreciated American president.

Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Ron Chernow and produced by RadicalMedia and Lionsgate Television, Grant Mix talking heads with scripted drama to tell the story of the Union hero who served as the nation's 18th POTUS. As history says, “At the time of his death (in 1885), Ulysses S. Grant was the most famous man in the world and stood alongside men like George Washington and Abraham Lincoln in the pantheon of American heroes. Today, however, Grant is largely forgotten, his legitimate legacy clouded by a haze of myth, rumor, and falsehood. ”

Jennifer Davisson and DiCaprio of Appian Way served as executive producers on Grant, which launches at 9 p.m. Monday, May 25, and will air for three consecutive nights. Check out the first trailer above.