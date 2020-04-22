Two cats in New York test positive for coronavirus, making them the first known pets to have it in the U.S. USA

Two cats in New York have been infected with the new coronavirus, according to federal officials who made the announcement today.

Both cats had mild respiratory symptoms and are expected to make a full recovery, according to CNN.

"These are the first pets in the United States to test positive," said the United States Department of Agriculture in a joint statement with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Authorities emphasized that there is no evidence that pets play a role in the spread of the coronavirus in the United States. "There is no justification for taking action against companion animals that may compromise their welfare," they said.

The two cats were evaluated after they showed respiratory symptoms, according to the agencies. The two cats are attached to a lion and a tiger in New York who were previously confirmed to be infected.

A veterinarian tested the first domestic cat after it showed mild respiratory signs, but the strange thing is that none of the humans in the cat's house were confirmed to have the virus.

It is possible, authorities said, that the cat was infected by someone outside the home. It is also possible that someone inside the home, with mild or no symptoms, has transmitted the virus to the cat.

The second cat, who lives in a separate area of ​​New York, was also examined after showing signs of respiratory illness. However, in this case, the owner of that cat tested positive for Covid-19 before the cat got sick, but another cat in the home has shown no signs of illness.

Authorities are still trying to understand how the coronavirus affects pets, but the CDC recommends that people limit interactions between their pets and people or animals outside the home.

Cats should be kept indoors whenever possible, according to the CDC, and dogs should walk on a leash while being kept at least six feet away from other people and animals.

The agency also said that dogs should also avoid public places where large numbers of people and animals gather, such as dog parks.

If someone is sick with Covid-19, either suspected or confirmed, officials recommend that another household member take care of pets, and if that's not possible, people should wear cloth covers around animals, making sure to wash hands before and after any interaction.

When people are sick, officials urge people to refrain from petting or snuggling their pets, and to avoid being kissed or licked.

