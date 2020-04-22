Two cats are the first US pets. USA On testing positive for coronavirus

Cats, from different parts of the state, only show mild symptoms and are expected to be fine.
Testing positive does not mean that cats have the same disease as people. It also does not mean that cats can transmit the disease to people. And the tests for pets are not the same as for people, so no human missed the test because cats were examined.
Veterinarians took samples from both cats that were analyzed in a private laboratory. The test results were confirmed in a national veterinary laboratory. The owners took both cats to the vets because they showed symptoms of a respiratory infection. One owner had tested positive for the virus. No human in the other cat's home tested positive.
Other cats have tested positive for the virus, SARS-CoV-2, including a pet in Belgium and a Tiger at the Bronx Zoo. After the tiger showing mild symptoms tested positive, the zoo collected fecal samples from other big cats and found that a total of five tigers and three lions had been infected. One of the tigers did not show any symptoms. All big cats are fine, the zoo reported Wednesday.
in aIn an experiment in China, cats were shown to be susceptible to infection with the coronavirus, showing mild symptoms. The researchers said the experiment also showed that cats could transmit the virus to other cats. But that was in a laboratory. The virus was detected by tests performed after the cats were euthanized. The researchers noted in the document: "Regular collection of nasal lavage was difficult for subadult cats because they were aggressive."
The Department of Agriculture and the C.D.C. He emphasized that "there is no evidence that pets play a role in the spread of the virus in the United States." Other experts agree that people should not start looking at their cats with suspicion. In any case, it is the other way around.
Karen Terio, chief of the Zoological Pathology Program at the University of Illinois Veterinary College, where the tiger sample from the Bronx Zoo was analyzed, noted that hundreds of thousands of people tested positive in the United States, compared to two cats.
Dr. Terio said that while previous tests and experiments showed that cats appear to be somewhat susceptible to the virus, "if this were a serious problem for cats, we would have seen a greater number." Either very few cats are infected, or their symptoms are so mild that their owners don't notice them or think they warrant a trip to the vet. The direction of the infection "is not going to be a human cat," he said. "We will be ourselves for our pets. Fortunately, they have a very mild illness."
For now, the C.D.C. recommends keeping cats indoors to prevent them from coming into contact with other animals or people. And for people who do get sick, they recommend, as they have in the past, isolating themselves from pets as much as possible, treating them as you would a human being in your family.
Dogs are less susceptible to infection with the virus, according to the same cat research paper. Although there is some evidence that they may have low-level infections, they have not shown any symptoms. However, the C.D.C. recommends that you place dogs on a six-foot leash when walking them, keep them away from other animals, and avoid contact with any pet as much as possible if it is sick. the The American Association for Veterinary Medicine has the same advice, which did not change with the new announcement.
The Department of Agriculture will publish any confirmed animal testing with SARS-CoV-2 on their website. Does not recommend routine pet testing.