Twitter to Eliminate Misleading COVID-19-Related Tweets That Could Incite People to Participate in "Harmful Activities,quot;

Twitter has updated its COVID-19 Policies require users to remove tweets that make unverified claims that "incite people to action and cause widespread panic, social unrest, or large-scale disorder."

The changes occur when misinformation from COVID-19 has spread through social media, prompting people to act rashly. For example, people have set fire to British 5G towers due to conspiracy theories that falsely link the spread of COVID-19 to the launch of 5G, which is probably the reason why Twitter specifically mentions that tweets that incite people to damage 5G infrastructure are included in the new guide.

We have expanded our guidance on unverified claims that incite people to engage in harmful activities, could lead to the destruction or damage of critical 5G infrastructure, or could lead to widespread panic, social unrest, or large-scale disruption. – Twitter security (@TwitterSafety) April 22, 2020

"We are prioritizing the removal of COVID-19 content when it has a call to action that could cause harm," a Twitter spokesperson told TechCrunch. However, it appears that the company will not remove all tweets. "As we have said previously, we will not take compliance measures in every Tweet that contains incomplete or disputed information about COVID-19," the statement continues.

Twitter has also removed more than 2,230 tweets with "misleading and potentially harmful content,quot; since it introduced updated policies regarding COVID-19 content. On March 18th, the company said today. Those policies established that Twitter would require people to remove tweets that contain content that could increase the chances of someone contracting or broadcasting COVID-19.

Content that increases the chances that someone will contract or transmit the virus, including:

– Denial of expert guidance

– Promote the use of false or ineffective treatments, preventions and diagnostic techniques.

– Misleading content purporting to be from experts or authorities – Twitter security (@TwitterSafety) March 18, 2020

Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Reddit, Twitter and YouTube announced that they had jointly promised to combat erroneous information related to the coronavirus on March 16.