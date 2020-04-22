Twitter: researchers develop artificial intelligence-based system to detect Twitter bots – Latest news

The researchers have developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) -based system to detect Twitter bots after identifying differences in their short-term behavior from humans on the social media platform.

Bots are social media accounts that are controlled by artificial rather than human software and serve a variety of purposes, from aggregating news to automated customer support for online retailers.

However, bots have come under the spotlight recently as they are regularly employed as part of large-scale efforts on social media to manipulate public opinion, such as during election campaigns.

"Surprisingly, robots continually improve to increasingly mimic the behavior humans typically exhibit on social media," said study co-author Emilio Ferrara, an assistant professor at the Institute of Information Sciences at the University of Southern California at the United States.

"Every time we identify a characteristic that we think is the prerogative of human behavior, such as the feeling of topics of interest, we soon discovered that newly developed open source bots can now capture those aspects," said Ferrara.

The new study published in the journal Frontiers in Physics revealed the presence of short-term behavioral trends in humans that are absent in social media bots.

In this work, the researchers studied how the behavior of humans and bots changed over the course of an activity session using a large Twitter dataset associated with recent political events.

The researchers found that humans showed an increase in the amount of social interaction over the course of a session, illustrated by an increase in the fraction of retweets, responses, and number of mentions contained in a tweet.

But as the session progressed, the average length of human tweets decreased.

These trends are believed to be due to the fact that as sessions progress, human users tire and are less likely to engage in complex activities, such as composing original content.

Another possible explanation can be given by the fact that as time passes, users are exposed to more publications, which increases their probability of reacting and interacting with the content.

In both cases, it was shown that robots are not affected by such considerations and no behavioral change was observed from them, the study said.

The researchers used these behavioral results to inform a classification system for bot detection and found that the entire model, including features describing session dynamics, significantly outperformed the reference model in its bot detection accuracy, that did not describe those characteristics.

These results highlight that user behavior on social media evolves significantly differently between bots and humans during an activity session and also suggests that these differences can be used to implement a bot detection system or to improve existing ones. .

