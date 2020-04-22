Trump says he told the Navy to "shoot down,quot; Iranian ships

WASHINGTON – President Trump said Wednesday that he had told the Navy to shoot down and destroy any Iranian fast ships that harassed US warships, in what would be a sharp escalation of the risky maneuvers carried out by the two adversaries in the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea.
Abrupt declaration by the President, that he announced on TwitterIt came a full week after the Pentagon accused Iran of sending 11 speedboats to carry out "dangerous and harassing approaches,quot; to six US warships in the Persian Gulf.
Iranian ships, according to the Defense Department, "repeatedly crossed the bows and stern,quot; of US ships at high speed, reaching less than 10 yards from one ship.
Trump said nothing when the episode took place last week; These maneuvers have occurred for years as American warships ply the Persian Gulf near Iranian territorial waters, and Iran shows its anger by sending speedboats to harass ships. Incidents usually end with warnings from the Pentagon.
But on Wednesday, Trump suddenly stepped up the threatened U.S. response, in a tweet that seemed to surprise the Pentagon. "I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy each and every Iranian gunboat if they harass our ships at sea," he wrote on Twitter.
The Navy referred all questions to the White House. A Defense Department official said the service had not received any formal policy directive from Mr. Trump directing the Navy to start firing Iranian boats. A US military officer. USA He said there have been no more incidents with Iranians, speedboats or otherwise, since last week.
The president has a history of Twitter ads that appear to be at odds with traditional policy, including that involving the military and its rules and operations.
The Navy released a video of last week's incident, showing speedboats approaching a US warship. "He's bowing," an American voice is heard as an Iranian ship circles the ship.
Tensions between the United States and Iran have been high for more than a year, and the coronavirus crisis has not given way to any relaxation.
