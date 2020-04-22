Trump campaign wants black men's vote: "gave up on black women,quot;

Get into this, Roomies. Only 7% of black people approved Trump in 2016, but that number has doubled to 14% according to a recent NBCnews / WSJ poll. The survey revealed that while only 6% of black women approve of our current president, a much larger 24% of black men do.

We spoke to Congresswoman #KarenBass and she poured tea on Donnie's campaign tactics. She said Trump is trying to "cut 2-3% of the vote for black (Democratic) men." He does so by highlighting his (pre-COVID) track record of success on issues like the economy, criminal justice reform and donating money to HBCUs to win over black voters in his first term. "He quit (black women)," Karen said, because she knows she has received the lowest percentage of black women's votes of any president in recent memory.

Sources like Vox say the reason for Trump's rising approval rating among black men is simple: his personality. "Trump's commercial success, his personal,quot; gangsta "style and his close association with famous blacks, as well as some of his policies, have created a true affinity."

It's important to note that a wide margin of black men is strongly opposed to the President, but polls indicate a growing percentage of potential black male voters that could give Trump an edge in battlefield states in November, compared with its performance in 2016.

Roommates, we will be watching the data surrounding the 2020 elections, but for now, what do you think of these statistics?

Written by: Judith! @judithnwandu