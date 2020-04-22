Trey Songz shares first photos of her awesome baby mom and fans are in love

For many months, fans have been harassing singer / songwriter Trey Songz over her baby mom's name or just a picture.

This week, the artist has decided to delight his followers by finally sharing some photos of the woman with whom he shares baby Noah.

Through Instagram, Trey Songz shared some sweet photos where he is celebrating Noah's first birthday with his little mom. In some of the photos, you can see the curly hair that gave birth to Noah.

Many went to social networks to praise the singer for having a son with a model who is not from Instagram.

One fan replied, "I love you, Noah. I thank God for bringing you to me at the moment when I most needed your love. An incredibly fast year passed, but in the first second of meeting you, I knew you would be the light of my life. life until I breathe for the last time. Happy birthday son. ❤️ "

This sponsor stated: "The man in the hat got him a normal beautiful woman out of the net as a baby mom and secretly living happily now that it's something ❤️".

Another social media user said, "Notice how he and Drake don't have a GI model looking for women for the mother of their children." GREAT JOB, GUYS‼ ️ ”

This person stated, "This should tell everyone something that all females are for show business, get him a beautiful, natural woman and build an empire!"

A fifth supporter wrote: "Why did he hide it? She is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ she seems normal and easy to relate … They lie to them making them believe they want a ratchet." They play ratchet, but they love pretty, healthy ladies. "

This follower praised him for being with a normal girl and added: “Regular normal girl! I'm here for that, Trey! "I noticed that baby moms never end up being the IG models they usually mess with." Some women do not want to be published. And you don't have to show it to him if you don't want to. Once he showed it to the world, it's a wrap, here come the paparazzi and the jealous / crazy stalking people hahaha. "

A seventh comment read: "I like the fact that she is a normal beauty and did not get one of these IG models pregnant. As they try to keep up with the Kardashians, all the wives / wives of their favorite celebrities look like the girl next door. "

The R,amp;B artist has earned a few points today.



