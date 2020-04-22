Trey Songz finally reveals Baby Mama 1 year after the birth of their son: & # 39; I am obsessed & # 39;

Instagram

The rapper of & # 39; Slow motion & # 39; He takes to Instagram to share the first photos of the mother of his son Noah a day after celebrating Noah's first birthday, praising her for being 'a great mother'.

Up News Info –

Trey songz she has finally revealed the identity of the mother of her son Noah, a year after the birth of her son. The 35-year-old rapper publicly recognized his baby mom for the first time on Wednesday, April 22, a day after celebrating his son's first birthday.

The hit creator "Bottoms Up" took to Instagram to share the first photos of Noah's mother and praise her in the caption. "I'm obsessed; we did that, YOU did that! You are a great Mother," he wrote, adding, "and you deal with all the extras with great grace. I will always be eternally grateful to you for Noah's mom." "

<br />

Trey, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, didn't mention her baby mom by name, but the photos are enough to answer fans' curiosity. There were reports that Noah's mother is a New York resident, Caro Colon, after it was discovered last year that she had established the baby registry alongside Trey's mother, April Tucker, and Trey's photos confirmed the speculation. .

Trey surprised the world when he announced on May 16, 2019 that he had become a father. He shared the news along with a photo of him holding the baby's little foot. He followed the cryptic post with another photo and wrote below: "My son Noah. We are blessed and happy. Peace."

At that time, the Virginia native did not mention the mother of his baby and he has kept his personal life private. When a follower once pressed for details about his identity, hit maker "Di Aah" replied at the time: "You and Noah's mother have nothing to talk about. And the rest of you don't care either ** family business ".

<br />

The revelation about Trey's baby mom comes just a day after she celebrated her son's birthday. As he marked the milestone, he posted a photo of the boy and wrote, "I love you Noah. I thank God for bringing you to me at the time I needed your love the most. An incredibly fast year passed, but in the first second of meeting you, I knew you would be the light of my life until I take my last breath. Happy birthday son. "