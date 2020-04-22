Trevor Noah scores his first nightly interview with Andrew Cuomo – Deadline

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will sit down with Trevor Noah for his first nightly interview during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo will appear in tonight's episode of The daily show of social distance with Trevor Noah, which airs on Comedy Central at 11 p.m.

It comes after Cuomo revealed today that the COVID-19 outbreak has infected more than 258,500 people across New York State, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Yesterday, the Governor said that President Donald Trump had promised to work together to double New York's coronavirus testing rate.

Cuomo is the last high-profile guest to speak to Noah during the pandemic; The comedian was the first nightly host to speak to Dr. Anthony Fauci at the start of the outbreak and also spoke to California Governor Gavin Newsom and Bill Gates.

The interview was recorded today and will also be available on the show's social platforms, as well as on linear television later.

Earlier this week, The Daily Show executive producer and executive producer Jen Flanz told Deadline that her team "was created for this in some way because we are very flexible and can change gears very quickly."

He added that they made a conscious effort to speak to politicians and experts during the pandemic. "We are much less a celebrity stop and much more about information. It's a fun news interview. Even when we interview celebrities, we always ask if there's a cause you're interested in debating, even when they come to promote a movie, so it wasn't so difficult for us to make the change. The daily show It has always been a stop for politicians. We wanted to make sure the viewers were informed. "