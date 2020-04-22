Transmission consumption increases nearly 100 percent year-over-year – Nielsen – Deadline

Has your audience increased almost 100%? You must be transmitting.

Nielsen's insight into the effect of coronavirus home stay orders on the consumption of streaming content by Americans has produced some surprising numbers.

From the fourth full week of March 2019 (as of 3/25) to the fourth full week of March 2020 (as of 03/23), "transmission among people ages 25 to 54 has increased by almost a 100% ", according to Nielsen.

The dates are significant, because by March 23 of this year, nine states had issued a stay-at-home order, while another 12 had issued such orders in at least part of the state. That, according to an analysis by the New York Times.

So as the Americans were kidnapped, there was an explosion in the consumption of streaming content.

States and cities that were among the first wave to issue stay-at-home orders, such as New York, Illinois, Washington and California, recorded some of the largest increases.

According to Nielsen, entertainment content was a key factor, along with content related to fitness and well-being, live streams of games, and cooking.

It is important to note that, even before COVID-19, according to Nielsen, "organic transmission had been growing in recent months," driven in part by the advent of broadcast services like Disney +.

But this was not just 12 months of sequential growth.

Nielsen notes that streaming of non-linear content increased "across all age groups in Nielsen's 56 largest measured markets during March 2020."

With schools closed, younger demographics showed the highest growth, "with increases of more than 60% between the weeks of March 2 and March 23 in all markets," according to the data.

As for time, the biggest jump in transmission consumption occurred in the early afternoon.

Typically, most adults are at work during these hours, but with orders to stay home, Nielsen measured "more than a 50% increase in transmission from 1 pm to 4 pm in markets between the weeks of 2 March 2020 and March 23, 2020. "

In addition, those hours increased more than 100% in the same week the year before.

Data for the weeks since March 23 this year has yet to be released, but with the number of states issuing orders to stay home increasing from 9 to 30 by March 30, those statistics will no doubt be equally awesome.