Toya Johnson’s Daughter, Reginae Carter Is Proud To Work With The NFL To Support Covid-19 Relief Efforts

Toya Johnson’s daughter, Reginae Carter updated her followers on her latest actions. She proudly revealed what she’s been up to lately, and fans congratulated her in the comments.

‘So excited to work with the @nfl for a great cause! We are raising money to support Covid-19 relief efforts. Make sure you tune in starting this Thursday! #NFLDraft #NFLShop, ’Reginae captioned her post.

Somoene said: ‘We see you out here doing“ the work. ” You're doing amazing. GEAUX NAE !!!! ’

Another happy commenter posted this: ‘Soooo proud of you! You're going very far in life young lady. So much Wisdom, Self love and Self Respect! Love it! 🙌🏽 ’

One other fan wrote: 'HEY REGINAE..i dont know if you watch BOOMERANG THE SERIES ON BET..it is so good and the topics they on the show they talk about is so on point and reality of whats going on in the world today .. check it out if you have not already… peace and love always. '

Another Instagrammer said: ‘It’s been a week drop another youtube video, we bored.’

Someone else posted this: ‘I’m so proud of you..you out here doing yo thang .. keep claiming all of the many many more blessings that GOD has for you… you are truly my crush. God bless you. ’

A commenter said: ‘I love how u always give back Nae much love and respect….’ And one other fan commented: ‘@colormenae your mother did an awesome job raining you Mamacita. Keep up the good work. And don’t get sidetracked by the industry. ’

Someone else wrote: ‘I haven’t seen a penny of that relief effort money as bad as I need food.’

In other news, Nae’s mom Toya posted a video on her social media account showing how Reginae Carter surprised her mom on her birthday.

This is a promo for one of the books that Toya and Nae wrote together called ‘You Just Don’t Get It.’



