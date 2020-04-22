Tory Lanez insists she has many similarities to Tupac Shakur despite the backlash

Instagram

Tory Lanez he does not care what others say. After your controversial comment about him bearing similarities to Tupac ShakurThe Canadian star has responded to the backlash and insisted that he and the rap legend are similar.

In a video posted on his social media profile, Tory mentioned four things that he and Tupac have in common to demonstrate their point. "I have a nose ring, I'm black. I was born on the thumb, I could be wearing a bandana today," said the rapper, before telling his critics to "get the hell out of me." a!"

His response only made them criticize him further. "Hello, cornball, you're not a pac," said one, while another person commented, "Your joke was so bad that Carti left." Someone else wrote, "Did you all take it seriously? Is this what you took seriously?" Meanwhile, one more individual chimed in: "They're both black, that's all. Pac was a goat." There was also someone who sarcastically said, "All while wearing a Pizza Planet shirt. Very 2 of him, smh."

Tory said that he and Tupac have many similarities during an interview with Genius. When mentioning that it could be related to one of the quotes of the deceased star, he said: "I feel that there are many similarities between Pac and me." However, he made it clear that he is not the next Tupac just because of that.

"I'm not saying like, I'm Pac. I hate when idiots say that. I'm not trying. It's me, my nigga, but I love Pac and I feel like there were similarities in the fact that when you really think about it, I say whatever I want. say N *** how you hate me for that, "he said. "Or they love me for it. I move how I want to move. I really hit your fuck in real life. It's been proven. This is a proven fact."